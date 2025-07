Informazioni su Cerberus CRBRUS

Introducting Cerberus (pronounced - [ kur-ber-uhs]) the first ever three headed dog meme-coin in Cosmos network

Cerberus will be a community lead meme-coin that will allow the community to vote on various proposals on the future use of the coin. The community can gain value from the coin by staking Cerberus ($CRBRUS) with delegators and liquidity pools.

Sito web ufficiale: https://cerberus.zone/