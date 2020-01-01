Economia del token di CatWifCap (CWC)
CWC (CatWifCap) is a fun and creative token powered by the Efrogs community and built on the Linea blockchain. It’s more than just a memecoin—it represents the excitement, teamwork, and imagination of a passionate group of people who love to innovate together.
CWC recently made a big achievement as the third memecoin to reach Nile Exchange, a major milestone that shows its growing popularity and strong community support. This success highlights the power of the Efrogs community in driving new ideas and making them successful.
The token isn’t just about fun—it also opens doors to rewards, special events, and creative projects. CWC gives its holders a chance to be part of something bigger, whether you’re into collecting, trading, or simply enjoying the playful vibe of the Efrogs. It’s designed to be easy to use and exciting for everyone.
Built on the Linea blockchain, CWC takes advantage of its fast and secure technology. This makes the token easy to trade while staying reliable and scalable as more people join the ecosystem. The Efrogs community has infused the token with their lively spirit, making it stand out as both innovative and enjoyable.
Getting listed on Nile Exchange is a big step for CWC, showing it’s not just another token but a growing and fun force in the memecoin world. This success proves how a strong and creative community like the Efrogs can turn ideas into reality and push the boundaries of what’s possible on community building.
Economia del token di CatWifCap (CWC): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di CatWifCap (CWC) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token CWC che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token CWC possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di CWC, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token CWC!
