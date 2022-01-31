Prezzo di Broovs Projects (BRS)
Il prezzo attuale di Broovs Projects (BRS) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di BRS a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Broovs Projects:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 2.66K USD
- Broovs Projects la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di BRS in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di BRS.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Broovs Projects a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Broovs Projects in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Broovs Projects in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Broovs Projects in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-80.41%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-86.30%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Broovs Projects: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
-87.46%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What Is Broovs Project (BRS)? Broovs Projects (BRS) are human and user-oriented projects established by Academics. Broovs Projects is an ecosystem that aims to share its revenues with users, does not share users' information with third parties, and is integrated with social media platforms within the project. It works on the mechanism of directing users and advertisers to useful channels and content. Broovs Projects (BRS) is the native utility token used for: With Broovs search engine, it provides the user with the most useful information in the fastest way, https://broovs.com With Fanmeter tv, it scores the phenomena and provides the most accurate content from the most useful user, https://fanmeter.tv Correspondence and conversations with Swift Messenger allow safe data transfer and information exchange without sharing them with third parties, https://swiftmessengerweb.com Working with the PoS algorithm, Broovs Project creates an ecosystem that ensures data storage, storage, sending, backup and security with XRAY Blockchain. https://raychain.io Broovs Project mediates the listing and offering of secure projects with CoinSwifter Exchange and SafeCoinList Projects. https://coinswifter.com Allows BRS to be swapped, staked and securely stored with the Broovs.io Wallet application. https://broovs.io How Many BRS Coins Are in Circulation? Broovs Projects launched its mainnet on April 06, 2021 with 11 billion BRS tokens created at the time of formation. By burning 9.5 billion tokens on 31.01.2022, the total supply was reduced to 1.5 billion and the transition to the BSC network was achieved. There are 350,000,000 BRSs in circulation. Who are the Founders of Broovs Projects? Broovs Projects was established by Konya Technical University Engineering Faculty Academicians in 2021 at Teknokent Technology Development Center. All of the founders are people with extensive experience in programming. Broovs Projects employs more than 30 staff, including academics, interns and experienced developers. Detailed information with the main team is given on the official website of Broovs Projects.
