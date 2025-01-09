Prezzo di Bridgador (GADOR)
Il prezzo attuale di Bridgador (GADOR) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di GADOR a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Bridgador:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 91.27 USD
- Bridgador la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di GADOR in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di GADOR.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Bridgador a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bridgador in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bridgador in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bridgador in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-18.42%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-11.24%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Bridgador: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
+7.33%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Meet Bridgador, the crypto world's beloved pet dog, fulfilling the dreams of Ansem and dog enthusiasts in the digital realm. Bridgador is not just a canine companion; it's the best dog on-chain, proudly representing the innovative and entertaining world of Solana memecoins. This project pays homage to the community's love for dogs and addresses the growing demand for engaging and interactive crypto investments. Key Features: Solana Ecosystem Integration: Bridgador is proudly built on the Solana blockchain, taking advantage of its lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees. By choosing Solana as its foundation, Bridgador aims to provide users with a seamless and efficient experience while actively contributing to the growth of the Solana ecosystem. Ansem's Dream Realized: Ansem, like many others, had a dream of owning the perfect pet dog. Bridgador brings that dream to life on the blockchain, creating a unique and cherished digital companion that can be owned and interacted with in a virtual environment. Best Dog On-Chain: Bridgador isn't just any digital dog – it's the best dog on-chain. Representing the epitome of loyalty and companionship in the crypto space, Bridgador stands out as a symbol of the fun and exciting possibilities within the world of Solana memecoins. Interactive Investing: This project introduces a fun and interactive way of investing, allowing users to not only own Bridgador tokens but also engage in activities that enhance the value and uniqueness of their digital canine companion. Whether it's participating in virtual dog shows, competitions, or community events, Bridgador brings a new level of entertainment to the world of crypto investments. Supporting the Solana Ecosystem: Bridgador goes beyond being a digital pet by actively supporting the Solana ecosystem. Through various mechanisms and initiatives, the project contributes to the growth and development of Solana, reinforcing the symbiotic relationship.
