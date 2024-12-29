Logo Bonsai Coin

Il prezzo attuale di Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 2.25M USD. Il prezzo di BONSAICOIN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Bonsai Coin:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 10.57 USD
- Bonsai Coin la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 17.02T USD

Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di BONSAICOIN in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di BONSAICOIN.

Andamento dei prezzi di Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) in USD

Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Bonsai Coin a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bonsai Coin in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bonsai Coin in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bonsai Coin in USD è stata di $ 0.

PeriodoVariazione (USD)Variazione (%)
Oggi$ 0--
30 giorni$ 0-21.53%
60 giorni$ 0-45.71%
90 giorni$ 0--

Analisi del prezzo di Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN)

Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Bonsai Coin: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+13.35%

Informazioni sul mercato di Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN)

Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:

$ 2.25M
$ 2.25M$ 2.25M

$ 10.57
$ 10.57$ 10.57

17.02T
17.02T 17.02T

Che cos'è Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN)

$BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds real bonsai to the ecosystem under the theme “We make Bonsai.” Overview ・Token Name: BONSAI COIN ・Symbol: $BONSAICOIN ・Supported Chain: Astar zkEVM ・Issuance: 803,100,000,000,000 ・Issuer: Hyper Dimension Limited (BVI) ・Contract Address: 0x90E3F8e749dBD40286AB29AecD1E8487Db4a8785 Allocation ・Fundraising: 1% ・Community: 75% *1% is at TGE, 74% in subsequent rounds ・Liquidity: 6% ・Team: 17% *Cliff 12 months, Besting 36 months ・Advisor: 1% *0.1% at TGE, 1 month cliff, 23 months besting Tokenomics ・Buyback from Bonsai Profits ・BONSAI 100 Ketsu ・Get $BONSAICOIN Buyback from Bonsai Profits $BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds a “real bonsai market” to the ecosystem. $BONSAICOIN aim to increase the value of itself by buying and burning $BONSAICOIN from the market with a portion of the profits from the sales of the partner bonsai gardens and bonsai stores. Frequency: Once a year *next in 2025 Partner: BONSAI NFT CLUB *to be added BONSAI 100 Ketsu A ranking system that is activated when $BONSAICOIN has a “market capitalization of $100M or more”. Definition of BONSAI 100 outstanding Condition 1: Market capitalization of $100M or more for $BONSAICOIN Condition 2: Total*1,000USD (500USD on each side) or more liquidity provided to the designated DEX Condition 3: Top 100 liquidity providers (in USD) within the designated DEX BONSAICOIN/USDC pair *Designated DEX: Very Long Swap (*to be added) The 100 Best Holders will receive a seasonal bonsai tree each season as proof of their 100th rank, and will also be eligible for a variety of other benefits. Ranks 1st~10th: Hashira — Pillar 11~30th: Sanjushi — The 30 best 31st~100th: Hyacketsu — Hundred Excellence *Prizes are subject to change according to rank. Get $BONSAICOIN At least once each year*, new $BONSAICOIN will be issued from within the Community Allocation. The amount of new issuance will increase or decrease depending on each wallet’s activity over the past year and other factors. *One issue will always take place on New Year’s Day each year. Stay tuned for more details! Roadmap Roadmap for $BONSAICOIN based on the aforementioned tokenomics. 2024 Q3: TGE, BONSAI 100 Ketsustarted Q4: Send 100 Ketsu Bonsai, Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot 2025 Q1: Get $BONSAICOIN Q2: Art x Bonsai sales Q3: Buyback & Burn Q4: Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot Repeat from * onwards

