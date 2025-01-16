Prezzo di BMCHAIN (BMT)
Il prezzo attuale di BMCHAIN (BMT) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di BMT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di BMCHAIN:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 0.00 USD
- BMCHAIN la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è 0.00%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di BMT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di BMT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di BMCHAIN a USD è stata $ 0.0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di BMCHAIN in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di BMCHAIN in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di BMCHAIN in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-50.53%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di BMCHAIN: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
BMCHAIN presents a decentralized platform for active participants based on blockchain technologies. Each participant of the system can convert the accumulated knowledge and experience into a digital property with the possibility of using it to purchase goods and services in everyday life. An econometric model of the system was developed on the Biznes Molodost audience, the largest business community of Russia and the CIS, which will make it possible to take all the advantages of Blockchain technologies. The implemented functionality will allow thousands of people and entrepreneurs to share their experience, resources, capabilities and knowledge by writing posts, voting and commenting, thus getting a real value expressed in digital tokens of the system, easily convertible into other types of digital property and fiat currencies. Rewards can be received not only by the participants who demonstrate useful activity, but also by those who estimate their contribution. The main idea of the project is to measure, preserve and monetize the value (benefit) that arises in the process of communication between people and is expressed as a change in the reputation coefficient. Keeping the information about communication and monitoring the change in productivity, it is possible to effectively evaluate each participant's potential value for the system and its members, which can be expressed by the reputation coefficient. Reputation is used as the main multiplier determining the size of the reward received by the user from the system and its participants. Biznes Molodost community includes thousands of successful entrepreneurs providing a large number of goods and services which are demanded by real people and can be obtained in exchange for BMT tokens. An additional possibility of the BMCHAIN platform or any business will be the opportunity to create its own Blockchain-application with the necessary logic based on the developed TokenAPI solution without the need to study the technical level of Blockchain. The partner accepting tokens for the payment is offered the automated possibility of conversion of the tokens received into roubles. To accept tokens the system participant must provide users with a list of goods or services including a real discount of at least 20%. The reputation of the partner providing quality products or services in exchange for tokens starts growing along with the bonus tokens credited for the usage of the system and the number of partner's incoming and outgoing transactions. The amount of bonus tokens obtained when making transactions depends on the reputation of the user and the partner.
