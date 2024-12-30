Prezzo di BitKan (KAN)
Il prezzo attuale di BitKan (KAN) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 4.37M USD. Il prezzo di KAN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di BitKan:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 174.40K USD
- BitKan la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.68%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 5.45B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di KAN in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di KAN.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di BitKan a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di BitKan in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di BitKan in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di BitKan in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.68%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+8.42%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+5.13%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di BitKan: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.02%
-0.68%
+0.79%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
BITKAN as an App serving cryptocurrency users and integrating market, information, mining monitoring and wallet, it provides four language versions, namely Chinese, English, Russian and Japanese. Now it has more than 5 million users from 170 countries around the world. BITKAN provides quotations and candlestick charts of more than 2,200 kinds of cryptocurrencies from more than 50 major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world. It has achieved News cooperation with more than 70 international media. The daily news updates are over 300, and the daily reads of the News section are over 500 thousand. BITKAN provides wallet services for digital asset transfer, such as BTC, BCH, DASH, ETH, SAFE, and it has provided stable and secure wallet service for the assets of 170,000 users. The team will launch the first blockchain-concentrated community around the blockchain industry based on the BITKAN platform: K Site. The community will encourage users to produce high-quality contents, and users can get profits in the form of cryptocurrencies by publishing high-quality contents. The communities created by users in the community will be presented in the form of "K Site". The creators can set up the "K Site" to pay for admission or join for free. By composing high-quality contents, it can attract other users to join in and form their own "K Sites". Users having joined in can read the contents of the "circle" or post their own content in the "circle". On the other hand, users can also set a certain content for paid reading, the more people who read, the greater the income. Users can also reward the content to encourage the author to continue to compose more and better content. KAN will be used to pay for the platform services of BITKAN. If a user keeps sufficient amount of KAN will enjoy a certain percentage discount for service fees, and service fees will be deducted from KAN. The main project team comes from BITKAN, which currently provides price monitoring, news and information, mining monitoring, wallet and other services for cryptocurrencies. Users can store cryptocurrencies simply, conveniently and safely through the BITKAN app. At the same time, they can check the market price of cryptocurrencies of major exchanges in real time, get timely and fresh industry information at home and abroad, and set up price reminders by BITKAN app. And it has real-time mining monitoring, which allows you to master the running condition of the mining machine whenever and wherever possible. The token is called "KAN". A strict limit of 10 billion KAN will be issued, and will never be increased. KAN will be issued according to the Ethereum ERC 20 standard. KAN's profit comes mainly from the payment fees, exchange fees and membership service fees from the BITKAN platform. BITKAN is already online. The team is currently developing the "K Site" feature which is a decentralized crytocurrency-concentrated & content payment community. KAN will be online as the same time as the "K Site" feature, which is scheduled in May 2018.
