Prezzo di Bitcoin Diamond (BCD)
Il prezzo attuale di Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) oggi è 0.058722 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 11.05M USD. Il prezzo di BCD a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Bitcoin Diamond:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 15.80K USD
- Bitcoin Diamond la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -5.78%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 188.16M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di BCD in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di BCD.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Bitcoin Diamond a USD è stata $ -0.00360620584646007.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bitcoin Diamond in USD è stata di $ -0.0166035691.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bitcoin Diamond in USD è stata di $ -0.0009563112.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bitcoin Diamond in USD è stata di $ -0.00956013713473698.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00360620584646007
|-5.78%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0166035691
|-28.27%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0009563112
|-1.62%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.00956013713473698
|-14.00%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Bitcoin Diamond: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.59%
-5.78%
-7.73%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a fork of Bitcoin that occurs at the predetermined height of block 495,866 and therewith a new chain will be generated as the BCD. Bitcoin Diamond miners will begin creating blocks with a new proof-of-work algorithm, and will consecutively develop and enhance the protection for account transfer and privacy based on original features of BTC. This will cause a bifurcation of the Bitcoin blockchain. The original Bitcoin blockchain will continue unaltered, but a new branch of the blockchain will split off from the original chain. It shares the same transaction history with Bitcoin until it starts branching and coming into a unique block from which it diverges. As a result of this process, a new cryptocurrency was created which we call “Bitcoin Diamond”. Bitcoin Diamond coin could win over a lot of Bitcoin users with its faster transaction times, lower fees and easier access to new users. Bitcoin is a hugely popular coin but it can be quite difficult to use! Many critics of Bitcoin argue that the coin won’t be a valid replacement for normal money until users can make small purchases; quickly and easily. A network offering these features will also appeal to small businesses dealing in low priced, high-volume goods like coffee or fast food. However, in my opinion the price of Bitcoin Diamond will have to be more stable before it attracts any big-brand clients like Starbucks or McDonalds. One of the main safety features of blockchain technology is encryption. Private personal information is hidden using computer code. Some critics of Bitcoin think that not enough user information is encrypted. For example, all transactions and their amounts can be seen by anyone using the Bitcoin network. This can make tracing the real identities of users fairly easy for governments and other organizations. The team behind Bitcoin Diamond wanted to encrypt more user information. However, they have recently decided not to add more privacy features to BCD. They feel that governments will soon start passing laws that stop cryptocurrencies from hiding user data. In a statement published on Medium, the team noted Japan and Russia as examples of this trend. Bitcoin Diamond is processing much larger blocks than Bitcoin in the same amount of time. Larger blocks mean more transactions and a quicker average transaction time. Bitcoin Diamond makes it easy to mine BCD with less powerful computers. GPU mining allows more users to get involved in supporting the network and this can only be a good thing. Bitcoin is the world’s top cryptocurrency but it’s still quite difficult to use. Diamond coin’s high transaction speeds and low price could make it perfect for buying and selling small and inexpensive products like coffee or bus tickets.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 BCD in AUD
A$0.0939552
|1 BCD in GBP
￡0.04639038
|1 BCD in EUR
€0.0557859
|1 BCD in USD
$0.058722
|1 BCD in MYR
RM0.26248734
|1 BCD in TRY
₺2.06818884
|1 BCD in JPY
¥9.26750604
|1 BCD in RUB
₽6.19047324
|1 BCD in INR
₹5.01368436
|1 BCD in IDR
Rp947.12889966
|1 BCD in PHP
₱3.4000038
|1 BCD in EGP
￡E.2.98425204
|1 BCD in BRL
R$0.36348918
|1 BCD in CAD
C$0.08455968
|1 BCD in BDT
৳7.02667452
|1 BCD in NGN
₦91.04141436
|1 BCD in UAH
₴2.46691122
|1 BCD in VES
Bs2.994822
|1 BCD in PKR
Rs16.3658214
|1 BCD in KZT
₸30.7762002
|1 BCD in THB
฿1.99889688
|1 BCD in TWD
NT$1.92725604
|1 BCD in CHF
Fr0.0528498
|1 BCD in HKD
HK$0.45568272
|1 BCD in MAD
.د.م0.5930922