Informazioni su BeethovenX sFTMX SFTMX

Our liquid staking solution allows users to stake FTM and get a fungible liquid token(sFTMX) back that shows their claim to the underlying staked assets. We work with the ecosystem projects to ensure wide usability of these tokens on DEXs, lending/borrowing protocols, yield aggregators and more.

Sito web ufficiale: https://beets.fi/sftmx