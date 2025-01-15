Prezzo di BabyDogeARMY (ARMY)
Il prezzo attuale di BabyDogeARMY (ARMY) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di ARMY a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di BabyDogeARMY:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 3.23 USD
- BabyDogeARMY la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.22%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di ARMY in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di ARMY.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di BabyDogeARMY a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di BabyDogeARMY in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di BabyDogeARMY in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di BabyDogeARMY in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.22%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-2.52%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+24.25%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di BabyDogeARMY: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
+0.22%
-4.98%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? BabyDogeARMY was created by BabyDoge lovers to bring together the largest and most beautiful community in history and show their true power. In this direction, we will create the BabyDogeARMY Meeting dApp and a metaverse universe in which we exist with NFTs, each unique from the other. What makes your project unique? BabyDogeARMY is regularly trending on Twitter and other social networks. It is currently thought to have more than 1 million real followers and supporters. With the BabyDogeARMY meeting dApp, we will bring this family together around the world. In addition, we will give them a new identity in the metaverse universe we have established. History of your project. We are the first holders of BabyDogeCoin. Actually the project team were killing the project but our lives changed with ElonMusk's BabyDooDoo tweet. It was truly a historic moment and I hope it will be documented in the future. However, BabyDogeARMY is a very loving and special community. A family that believed in the same dream and fought for it. We want to bring this family together and be together for world problems. What’s next for your project? A very clean and realistic roadmap has been prepared. First of all, we would like to complete our listings in order to ensure financial price stability and strengthen the community. In the background, the development of the BabyDogeARMY meeting dApp continues. In short, our first steps will be exchange listings and BabyDogeARMY meeting dApp. What can your token be used for? BabyDogeARMY dApp hosts interactive ways to meet new people using artificial intelligence. Build your BabyDogeARMY profile. ( Wallets holding at least 1 BabyDogeARMY token will be able to become a member in order to protect our family and ensure security and it will be mandatory to do KYC**) Open your location and match with our family members around you. There will be a global search option for our family members from all over the world to meet an
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 ARMY in AUD
A$--
|1 ARMY in GBP
￡--
|1 ARMY in EUR
€--
|1 ARMY in USD
$--
|1 ARMY in MYR
RM--
|1 ARMY in TRY
₺--
|1 ARMY in JPY
¥--
|1 ARMY in RUB
₽--
|1 ARMY in INR
₹--
|1 ARMY in IDR
Rp--
|1 ARMY in PHP
₱--
|1 ARMY in EGP
￡E.--
|1 ARMY in BRL
R$--
|1 ARMY in CAD
C$--
|1 ARMY in BDT
৳--
|1 ARMY in NGN
₦--
|1 ARMY in UAH
₴--
|1 ARMY in VES
Bs--
|1 ARMY in PKR
Rs--
|1 ARMY in KZT
₸--
|1 ARMY in THB
฿--
|1 ARMY in TWD
NT$--
|1 ARMY in CHF
Fr--
|1 ARMY in HKD
HK$--
|1 ARMY in MAD
.د.م--