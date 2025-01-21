Prezzo di Baby X (BABYX)
Il prezzo attuale di Baby X (BABYX) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di BABYX a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Baby X:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 324.89 USD
- Baby X la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +2.90%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di BABYX in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di BABYX.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Baby X a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Baby X in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Baby X in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Baby X in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+2.90%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-6.30%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-16.33%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Baby X: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.19%
+2.90%
+4.90%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Welcome to the world of Baby X, where innovation meets humor in the realm of cryptocurrency. Inspired by the visionary Elon Musk and his son, Baby X ($BABYX) is not just any meme coin; it's a revolution in the making. At its core, Baby X aims to redefine the boundaries of what a meme coin can achieve. We believe that laughter and technology go hand in hand, and through this project, we seek to create a vibrant community that thrives on both. Our mission is to bring joy, innovation, and financial empowerment to all those who join us on this exciting journey. But what sets Baby X apart from the rest? It's the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and a sense of humor that will leave you in stitches. Our team of brilliant minds has meticulously crafted a token that not only brings a smile to your face but also offers a secure and efficient platform for transactions. With Baby X, we introduce a unique ecosystem that encourages creativity and rewards community engagement. Holders of $BABYX will have exclusive access to a meme marketplace, where they can buy, sell, and trade the most hilarious and iconic memes. Imagine owning a piece of internet history while also benefiting from the potential growth of the token. But that's not all. We understand the importance of giving back to the community that supports us. A percentage of every transaction will be allocated to charitable causes, ensuring that our impact extends beyond the realm of cryptocurrency. Together, we can make a difference while having a good laugh. Join us on this extraordinary adventure as we redefine the meme coin landscape. Baby X is not just a token; it's a movement that celebrates the fusion of technology and humor. Together, we will build a community that thrives on laughter, innovation, and financial empowerment. Get ready to embrace the future of meme coins with Baby X ($BABYX). Let's revolutionize the world, one meme at a time!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento.
