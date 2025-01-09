Prezzo di Ash Token (ASH)
Il prezzo attuale di Ash Token (ASH) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di ASH a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Ash Token:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 76.34 USD
- Ash Token la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.40%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di ASH in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di ASH.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Ash Token a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Ash Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Ash Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Ash Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.40%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+8.29%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-2.26%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Ash Token: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.40%
-0.40%
+3.80%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
"There are between 2 million and 10 million living species on our planet today. Between 10,000 and 100,000 are becoming extinct each year, mostly due to human-induced changes to the environment. The area of primary forest worldwide has decreased by over 80 million hectares since 1990, a surface with the approximate combined area of Germany and France. 91% of the world’s human and animal population is exposed to unhealthy levels of pollution. If the rate of global warming, primarily caused by human-induced emissions of heat-trapping gasses, continues to rise along its current trajectory by the end of the century, we could very well be struggling to survive in a world raked by intense hurricanes, alternating droughts and floods, and cut-throat competition for food, water, and natural resources. The ASH Token is a platform for funding sustainable business initiatives that aim to eliminate pollution from the global environment and drive the adoption of cleaner energy sources. It is a governance and utility token that empowers holders to decide how the funds raised from the token sale and transaction fees are used to fund environmentally conscious companies and technologies that have a global impact. The ASH Token is owned by the entity called the Ash Environmental DAO, which is registered in the State of Wyoming, USA with ID number 2021-001064366. The DAO is a network of ASH Token holders with no central governing body, but a set of rules encoded on the blockchain. Companies with green technologies which get funded by the ASH Token will be required to distribute 10-20% of their net profit to the token holders by buying back equivalent amounts of tokens and holding for 5-years"
