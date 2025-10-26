Prezzo di Arcane Owls (OWLS)
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
Il prezzo in tempo reale di Arcane Owls (OWLS) è --. Nelle ultime 24 ore, OWLS ha oscillato tra un minimo di $ 0 e un massimo di $ 0, evidenziando una volatilità di mercato attiva. Il prezzo più alto di sempre di OWLS è $ 0, mentre il suo prezzo più basso di sempre è $ 0.
In termini di performance a breve termine, OWLS è variato del -- nell'ultima ora, del -- nelle 24 ore e del 0.00% negli ultimi 7 giorni. Questo fornisce una rapida panoramica delle ultime tendenze dei prezzi e delle dinamiche di mercato su MEXC.
L'attuale capitalizzazione di mercato di Arcane Owls è $ 15.73K, con un volume di trading nelle 24 ore di --. La fornitura circolante di OWLS è 1.00B, con una fornitura totale di 1000000000.0. La sua valutazione completamente diluita (FDV) è $ 15.73K.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Arcane Owls a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Arcane Owls in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Arcane Owls in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Arcane Owls in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-9.30%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.
The Legend of the Owls
Chapter I: The Prologue
Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.
Chapter II: The Age of Silence
For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.
Chapter III: The Falling Star
On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.
Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers
Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.
Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings
Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.
Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS
From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.
Epilogue: The Awakening
Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
Quanto varrà Arcane Owls (OWLS) in USD domani, la prossima settimana o il prossimo mese? Quale potrebbe essere il valore dei tuoi asset Arcane Owls (OWLS) nel 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, o anche tra 10 o 20 anni? Utilizza il nostro strumento di previsione dei prezzi per esplorare le previsioni a breve e lungo termine per Arcane Owls.
Controlla subito la previsione del prezzo di Arcane Owls!
Comprendere l'economia del token di Arcane Owls (OWLS) può fornire una visione più approfondita del suo valore a lungo termine e del suo potenziale di crescita. Da come vengono distribuiti i token a come è gestita la fornitura, l'economia del token rivela la struttura fondamentale dell'economia di un progetto. Scopri subito l'ampia economia del token OWLS!
|Orario (UTC+8)
|Tipo
|Informazioni
|10-25 15:47:08
|Aggiornamenti del settore
Dati: Gli indirizzi holding tra 100 e 10.000 ETH hanno accumulato 218.000 ETH durante l'ultima settimana
|10-25 13:34:16
|Aggiornamenti del settore
Il Conteggio Settimanale delle Transazioni di x402 Protocol Aumenta del 492,63% Settimana su Settimana
|10-25 06:10:28
|Aggiornamenti del settore
Dati: Il numero di Bitcoin che si risvegliano dopo più di 7 anni di inattività ha raggiunto un nuovo massimo storico quest'anno
|10-24 21:49:00
|Aggiornamenti del settore
Alcuni token nell'ecosistema Base iniziano a salire, con PING, CLANKER e VIRTUAL che ottengono la maggiore attenzione
|10-23 22:32:48
|Aggiornamenti del settore
L'Indice di Paura Crypto Sale a 27, il Mercato Passa da "Paura Estrema" a "Paura"
|10-23 15:34:02
|Aggiornamenti del settore
I tassi di commissione attuali delle Crypto principali CEX e DEX indicano che il mercato è più ribassista sulle altcoin, mentre i tassi di Bitcoin sono tornati a livelli neutrali
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
Criptovalute di tendenza che stanno guadagnando una notevole attenzione sul mercato
Le criptovalute con il volume di trading più alto
Criptovalute recentemente listate disponibili per il trading
Le principali aumenti di criptovalute di oggi
HODL
HODL
+1,525.20%
QBOT AI TRADING
QBOT
+92.72%
OMNILABS
OMNILABS
+60.08%
Pippin
PIPPIN
+43.91%
Fortune Room
NEWFRT
+27.27%