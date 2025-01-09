Prezzo di Aqua Goat (AQUAGOAT)
Il prezzo attuale di Aqua Goat (AQUAGOAT) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di AQUAGOAT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Aqua Goat:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 17.00 USD
- Aqua Goat la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.46%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di AQUAGOAT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di AQUAGOAT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Aqua Goat a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Aqua Goat in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Aqua Goat in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Aqua Goat in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.46%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+18.61%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+64.17%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Aqua Goat: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.28%
+0.46%
-3.65%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
AquaGoat is a decentralized frictionless yield-generation utility eco-token. The token operates on an automated liquidity-locking and self-staking direct distribution protocol, providing safe, secure and hassle-free transactions and yield-generation for all holders. AquaGoat is the native utility token of the AquaGoat.Finance ecosystem and will be used for: Network donation pooling and staking E-commerce integration for use in material purchases NFT marketplace transactions APO-yield farming and staking AquaGoat Crypto-Asset exchange Recognizing the harmful impacts of cryptocurrency mining on the environment, AquaGoat focusses on ecological conversation efforts, helping to offset, mitigate, and potentially reverse the damage done by humans and conventional mining processes of the past, all while generating income for network participants. Tokenomics AquaGoat launched with a maximum total supply of 100 Quadrillion on genesis, with 40% of the supply sent to a burn wallet as a deflationary force on the token. Every transaction with AquaGoat incurs a 4% fee - 50% is locked in liquidity, 30% is directly distributed to all holders, and the remaining 20% is burned. With the total amount burned growing over time, the amount of available supply and yield generated decreases as the burn rate increases, forcing currency appreciation and asset-value protection. Background AquaGoat was stealth-launched by an Australian developer on April 7, 2021. Since its inception, an international development team was formed out of investors from the community. Continuing with the community-driven aspect, the development team aims for community involvement and maintains full transparency for the project, holding polls and discussions with the community for key decisions with the project, culminating with a community-led decision to pursue ocean rehabilitation efforts with The Ocean Clean Up. The development team comes from a diverse background of established positions in different sectors and respectable companies, providing their expertise and experience for the mutual benefit of the project and holders. Within 4 days, AquaGoat has attained a strong cult-following, growing to a network of over 1600 holders, with over 1000 members in the community Telegram, and countless others on connected social media pages. AquaGoat's long term goal is to establish itself as an industry leader in the emerging Decentralized Finance sector, focusing on ecological conservation efforts to reduce the man-induced effects of global climate change, while providing economic empowerment for all through an appreciating decentralized yield-generating cryptocurrency.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 AQUAGOAT in AUD
A$--
|1 AQUAGOAT in GBP
￡--
|1 AQUAGOAT in EUR
€--
|1 AQUAGOAT in USD
$--
|1 AQUAGOAT in MYR
RM--
|1 AQUAGOAT in TRY
₺--
|1 AQUAGOAT in JPY
¥--
|1 AQUAGOAT in RUB
₽--
|1 AQUAGOAT in INR
₹--
|1 AQUAGOAT in IDR
Rp--
|1 AQUAGOAT in PHP
₱--
|1 AQUAGOAT in EGP
￡E.--
|1 AQUAGOAT in BRL
R$--
|1 AQUAGOAT in CAD
C$--
|1 AQUAGOAT in BDT
৳--
|1 AQUAGOAT in NGN
₦--
|1 AQUAGOAT in UAH
₴--
|1 AQUAGOAT in VES
Bs--
|1 AQUAGOAT in PKR
Rs--
|1 AQUAGOAT in KZT
₸--
|1 AQUAGOAT in THB
฿--
|1 AQUAGOAT in TWD
NT$--
|1 AQUAGOAT in CHF
Fr--
|1 AQUAGOAT in HKD
HK$--
|1 AQUAGOAT in MAD
.د.م--