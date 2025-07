Informazioni su Apricot APRT

"Apricot is a next-gen lending protocol that supports leveraged yield farming on Solana. Our mission is to help users maximize yield while protecting their downsides. With Apricot, users can:

Deposit assets to earn interests (Apricot Lend) Borrow assets for trading or leveraged yield farming (Apricot Cross-Farm) Pre-configure when and how automated deleveraging takes place (Apricot Assist)"

Sito web ufficiale: https://apricot.one