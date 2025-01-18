Prezzo di Aeron (ARNX)
Il prezzo attuale di Aeron (ARNX) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di ARNX a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Aeron:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 687.60 USD
- Aeron la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +5.83%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di ARNX in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di ARNX.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Aeron a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Aeron in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Aeron in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Aeron in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+5.83%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-23.99%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-17.77%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Aeron: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.11%
+5.83%
-42.78%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
According to its whitepaper, Aeron aims to be the new standard of aviation safety powered by the blockchain. Maintained by a group of aviation professionals, Aeron wants to reduce air transport-related accidents, which it says currently numbers around 3302 per year. One of the major causes of such accidents is the lack of real experience among pilots, since unsecured flight log data from them is susceptible to fraud and forgery. Also, due to "pay to fly" experiences, corrupt flight schools, negligence of aircraft operators, the primary data driving any decision is affected. Aeron is built upon a robust and cryptographically secure database that makes it unique compared to other online travel companies, travel search services or internal applications made for flight officials. With this technology, falsification of data can be kept at a minimum. Additionally, as you would expect from a blockchain-backed application, key information is safely stored and is accessible to everyone with 100% transparency. Except that it now comes secured by a multi-sig authentication system that prevents any type of security breach. According to Aeron's Whitepaper, "The pilot’s application is used by a pilot for personal flight logging. The company application collects and verifies data from aircraft operators, maintenance organizations, flight schools and fixed base operators". Aeron (ARN) is an ERC20 compliant Ethereum based token, with a fixed supply of 20,000,000 ARN. When the token was launched, a fixed amount of tokens were created and after which no more tokens are to be minted. About 60% of the supply is estimated to be in circulation. The supply should decrease over time when ARN tokens as taken out of circulation. Once Aeron receives ARN tokens in exchange of services, the coins will be again released in to the network. According to its whitepaper, Aeron plans to have a user base of 300000 by the end of 2020. This would encourage it to embed new features on its platform. With the help of multi-app functionality and block technology, the company envisions to have an “airline in the pocket” of sorts within two years. While its price has fluctuated like most other cryptocurrencies, it delivered more than 15x returns within a short period between November 2017 to January 2018. As of July 2018, the price is nearly back to its November levels, at $0.57.
