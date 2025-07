Informazioni su Arkaine RKNE

Arkaine is a comprehensive data aggregation and trading platform designed to empower crypto traders with advanced tools and analytics. The all-in-one platform combines all the functionalities of popular services like DexScreener, TradingView, CoinMarketCap, and BubbleMaps and AI trading insights. Arkaine offers a unique hybrid solution that consolidates all data with a single sign-on between the Telegram trading bot and the desktop platform so you don't miss a single trade. Close all your tabs, you won't need them anymore.

Sito web ufficiale: https://arkaine.ai/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x555a04a1234b291445497ec52700622e74698f8f