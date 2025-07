Informazioni su Rato The Rat RATO

$RATO is a new character created by Matt Furie, the creator of Pepe the Frog. The character, named "Rato," is an elderly figure and is closely related to the meme coin $RATO.

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.ratotherat.com Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf816507e690f5aa4e29d164885eb5fa7a5627860