Informazioni su Poolz Finance POOLX

Poolz is a swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.poolz.finance/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xbaea9aba1454df334943951d51116ae342eab255