Informazioni su Misbloc MSB

MISBLOC (Medical Information Service with Blockchain) is a medical service ecosystem, which is based on blockchain technology. In short, MISBLOC offers a sustainable medical service ecosystem, by utilizing selected medication information in a combination with a blockchain technology in the MyData era, which is the era of big data of individual lifelog, that connects telecommunication-medical-financial spheres.

Sito web ufficiale: http://misblock.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x84c722e6f1363e8d5c6db3ea600bef9a006da824