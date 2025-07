Informazioni su Lympid LYP

Lympid is a regulatory-compliant platform to issue and trade premium RWAs: Horses, Art, Luxury Watches, US Treasuries, Real Estate, and much more. Strategic Investment Round featured 1inch (largest Defi aggregator). Lympid is one of the first projects accelerated by Chainlink and Anchorage.

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.lympid.io/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x4837b18a6d7aF6159c8665505B90a2ed393255E0