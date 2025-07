Informazioni su Chihuahua HUAHUA

Chihuahua is a meme coin and aims to be a community-driven project with a Community Pool of 10B HUAHUA that can be used to fund projects on top of the chain proposed and voted via the Governance built-in in the Chihuahua chain.

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.chihuahua.wtf/ Block Explorer: https://www.mintscan.io/chihuahua