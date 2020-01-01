Economia del token di Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Scopri informazioni chiave su Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), tra cui la sua fornitura di token, il modello di distribuzione e i dati di mercato in tempo reale.
Informazioni su Just a chill guy CHILLGUY

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Sito web ufficiale:
https://www.chillguy.io/
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.

Capitalizzazione di mercato:
$ 65.32M
Fornitura totale:
$ 1.00B
Fornitura circolante:
$ 999.95M
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
$ 65.32M
Massimo storico:
$ 0.6985
Minimo storico:
$ 0.01784659462823309
Prezzo attuale:
$ 0.06532
Struttura approfondita dei token Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Approfondisci come i token CHILLGUY vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.

Below is a comprehensive overview of the token economics for "Just a chill guy," including its issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, as well as lock-up details and unlocking timelines. The analysis draws on current industry knowledge around tokenomics structures; any project-specific nuances are highlighted as available from public disclosures.

Issuance Mechanism

The issuance mechanism determines how "Just a chill guy" tokens are created and brought into circulation. Typically, crypto projects use several mechanisms such as:

  • Genesis Minting: Initial supply created at the project launch.
  • Ongoing Emissions: Scheduled token emissions (e.g., via mining, staking rewards, or vesting).
  • Event-Driven Issuance: Tokens distributed in response to specific project milestones or governance votes.

For "Just a chill guy," confirm the following:

  • Whether the project deployed all tokens at once (fixed supply) or if tokens are emitted over time.
  • If any mint/burn controls exist (e.g., for deflationary supply).

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation mechanism reflects how tokens are distributed among participants, stakeholders, and project functions. Typical allocation categories include:

  • Team & Founders: Often subject to vesting and lock-ups to align incentives.
  • Investors/Backers: Allocation for pre-sale or private sale participants.
  • Community & Ecosystem: Used for airdrops, rewards, liquidity mining, or development grants.
  • Treasury/Reserves: Held for future usage, project stability, or liquidity.

For "Just a chill guy":

  • Review the breakdown of total supply by category (team, investors, community, etc.).
  • Assess any mechanisms to adjust allocation over time.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

The token’s utility and the incentive structure drive demand and community engagement. Common mechanisms include:

  • Transactional Utility: Used as payment within the ecosystem (fees, access, in-game assets, etc.).
  • Governance: Provides voting rights or influence over protocol parameters.
  • Rewards/Staking: Earning additional tokens for providing liquidity or security.
  • Burning Mechanisms: Tokens are removed from supply to create deflationary pressure.

Evaluation for "Just a chill guy":

  • List current and proposed uses of the token within the ecosystem.
  • Highlight any staking, rewards, or governance functions.
  • Note any incentive alignment for users, contributors, and partners.

Lock-Up Mechanism

To ensure long-term engagement and avoid market shocks, tokens are often subject to lock-ups, such as:

  • Cliff Vesting: Tokens are held for a period before any release.
  • Linear Vesting: Gradual release over time after the cliff.
  • Dynamic Lockups: Governed by participation, governance, or milestones.

In the context of "Just a chill guy":

  • Describe any locking used for core contributors, investors, or community allocations.
  • Specify different lock-up durations across allocation types if they exist.

Unlocking Time

Unlocking refers to the schedule at which locked tokens become transferable:

  • Immediate Unlock: No restrictions beyond the initial distribution.
  • Staged Unlocks: Release in set increments at regular intervals (monthly/quarterly).
  • Performance-Based Unlocks: Contingent on milestones or contributions.

For "Just a chill guy":

  • Provide an overview of the unlocking calendar across all allocation types.
  • Highlight upcoming major unlocking dates that may impact circulating supply and price dynamics.

Industry Context, Risks & Implications

Understanding these aspects is essential for evaluating:

  • Market Supply & Dilution: Unlocks and emissions affect circulating supply and potential price impact.
  • Incentive Alignment: Properly structured vesting ensures ongoing commitment from the team and major stakeholders.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Effective usage incentives drive adoption and engagement.

Possible Risks

  • High Initial Unlocks: Risk of price volatility if large tranches of tokens unlock at once.
  • Low Utility: If the token serves little purpose, demand and price may suffer.
  • Weak Emission Controls: Excessive inflation can undermine market value.

Actionable Insights

  • Check the project’s whitepaper, website, or on-chain analytics for the most recent and granular data on "Just a chill guy" tokenomics.
  • Track major unlock events and align them with market positioning and community activity.

Note: The details above assume standard industry practices. For the most precise information—such as the actual allocation percentages, vesting schedules, issuance amounts, and real-world utility—refer to the latest official documentation and on-chain activity related to "Just a chill guy". If you request, I can synthesize recent news, research, or governance proposals pertaining specifically to this project for deeper insights.

Economia del token di Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso

Comprendere l'economia del token di Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.

Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:

Fornitura totale:

Numero massimo di token CHILLGUY che sono stati o saranno mai creati.

Fornitura circolante:

Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.

Fornitura massima:

Il limite massimo di quanti token CHILLGUY possono esistere in totale.

FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):

Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.

Tasso di inflazione:

Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?

Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.

Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.

Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.

Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di CHILLGUY, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token CHILLGUY!

