Prezzo di 3 Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM)
Il prezzo attuale di 3 Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) oggi è 0.00000891 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di 3KM a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di 3 Kingdoms Multiverse:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- 3 Kingdoms Multiverse la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di 3KM in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di 3KM.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di 3 Kingdoms Multiverse a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di 3 Kingdoms Multiverse in USD è stata di $ -0.0000075952.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di 3 Kingdoms Multiverse in USD è stata di $ -0.0000078382.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di 3 Kingdoms Multiverse in USD è stata di $ -0.00013912462431676765.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0000075952
|-85.24%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0000078382
|-87.97%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.00013912462431676765
|-93.98%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di 3 Kingdoms Multiverse: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
0.00%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is 3KM? 3KM is evolving into a governance token that is the basis of a multi-game platform ecosystem where various co-exist. The first game, Three Kingdoms Multiverse, will be published and serviced. Our Ecosystem will be expanded as time goes. We are building a Klaytn-based ecosystem through an agreement with ISKRA and are open to linking with various partners participating in ISKRA and Klaytn foundation. Our team wants to take on the challenge of changing the world. Believing that Play to Earn is not simply about making money through play. But about building a self-sustaining eco-system through cooperation with all members of the eco-system. The self-growth ecosystem we think of means is an eco-system where blockchain is used to independently produce and consume. To this end, we want to overcome the inflation caused by infinite token mining by adding usage(burning) and granting production authorization to the users in the game not just by limiting them with the reward system limited to acquiring simple tokens, this would make it possible to build a fair system that all users can run the ecosystem together. Our First Game Three Kingdom's Multiverse ("3KM") is NFTs and blockchain-driven, trilateral story-based Play to Earn game. You can earn token rewards by clearing the stage while collecting huge stories, heroes, and items. With approximately 370 different combinations of attacks, defense, recovery, support, and magical heroes, you can enjoy thrilling competitions between users, collecting and strengthening specialized equipment for each hero type, and completing a stronger team combination to enjoy the game. 3KM is waiting for you with a variety of PvE and PvP basic content including mission mode, one-on-one matches, and occupation battles, as well as attractive token compensation. Produce tokens, set aside, and collect NFT numbers and equipment! More rewards and powerful hero classes will welcome you. 3KM games can grow by collecting 3KM governance to
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
Comprendere l'economia del token di 3 Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) può fornire una visione più approfondita del suo valore a lungo termine e del suo potenziale di crescita. Da come vengono distribuiti i token a come è gestita la fornitura, l'economia del token rivela la struttura fondamentale dell'economia di un progetto. Scopri subito l'ampia economia del token 3KM!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 3KM in VND
₫0.23446665
|1 3KM in AUD
A$0.0000136323
|1 3KM in GBP
￡0.0000065043
|1 3KM in EUR
€0.0000076626
|1 3KM in USD
$0.00000891
|1 3KM in MYR
RM0.0000377784
|1 3KM in TRY
₺0.0003511431
|1 3KM in JPY
¥0.0012915936
|1 3KM in RUB
₽0.0006993459
|1 3KM in INR
₹0.0007673292
|1 3KM in IDR
Rp0.1460655504
|1 3KM in KRW
₩0.0121554675
|1 3KM in PHP
₱0.0005040387
|1 3KM in EGP
￡E.0.0004477275
|1 3KM in BRL
R$0.0000489159
|1 3KM in CAD
C$0.0000120285
|1 3KM in BDT
৳0.0010891584
|1 3KM in NGN
₦0.013749912
|1 3KM in UAH
₴0.0003702105
|1 3KM in VES
Bs0.00090882
|1 3KM in PKR
Rs0.0025218864
|1 3KM in KZT
₸0.0045668205
|1 3KM in THB
฿0.0002894859
|1 3KM in TWD
NT$0.0002623104
|1 3KM in AED
د.إ0.0000326997
|1 3KM in CHF
Fr0.0000072171
|1 3KM in HKD
HK$0.0000698544
|1 3KM in MAD
.د.م0.0000811701
|1 3KM in MXN
$0.0001687554