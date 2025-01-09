Prezzo di 0x Leverage (OXL)
Il prezzo attuale di 0x Leverage (OXL) oggi è 0.00195896 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di OXL a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di 0x Leverage:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 11.41K USD
- 0x Leverage la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +4.15%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di OXL in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di OXL.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di 0x Leverage a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di 0x Leverage in USD è stata di $ -0.0009861563.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di 0x Leverage in USD è stata di $ -0.0004628360.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di 0x Leverage in USD è stata di $ -0.001953500182202978.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+4.15%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0009861563
|-50.34%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0004628360
|-23.62%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.001953500182202978
|-49.93%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di 0x Leverage: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
+4.15%
-9.22%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
0xLeverage is a ground breaking all-in-one defi trading bot, accessible exclusively on telegram. The bots capabilities are unparalleled in the space as users will have the power to leverage their buying power and amplify their potential profits like never before. Let’s make it plain. Using leverage when trading is borrowing additional capital to magnify gains but also exposes you to a higher chance of immutability losing your investment. The advantage is it provides traders with an opportunity to earn higher returns using a smaller initial investment. However the higher reward potential carries higher risk as those borrowed funds must be paid back. Either those borrowed funds are paid back when you sell for profit or when the price drops to a liquidation level which is presented to the investor prior to opening a trade. The higher the leverage you choose the closer your liquidation price will be to your initial price, leaving little room when the price of the asset drops, especially if that asset has low liquidity. How our leverage system works on Blockchain When a user is on the leverage menu on our bot, they select their initial funds and the amount of leverage they want to borrow. For example if the user selects $50 and 3x leverage they are borrowing an additional $100 from the leverage pool to give them 3x the position while only risking 1/3 of their actual funds. When they open the trade their $50 are transferred to their unique leverage wallet. Simultaneously $100 are sent from our leverage pool. With those combined funds a trade is opened for $150 in the selected token. Once that trade is open the user must watch their liquidation price closely. They can track their trade but typing /tracklev and close their position at any time. If the users position falls to liquidation price their position will automatically sell. And those funds are all sent back to the leverage pool. If the user closes the position in profit the user gets their initial plus gains sent to their wallet, minus the loaned amount and fees which are sent to the leverage pool.
