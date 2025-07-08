MEXC Exchange
Crypto.com to Serve as Digital Asset Custodian for Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF
PANews reported on July 8 that Trump Media Technology Group announced today that it has submitted a preliminary registration statement in Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
PANews
2025/07/08 21:01
Deutsche Bank survey: Trump's policies support the US cryptocurrency adoption rate
PANews reported on July 8 that a survey conducted by Deutsche Bank in June showed that American consumers are the largest user group of cryptocurrencies, mainly men and young and
PANews
2025/07/08 20:56
CITIC Construction Investment: Stablecoin compliance is accelerating, asset tokenization is ushering in the "equity era"
PANews reported on July 8 that a research report by CITIC Securities stated that the compliance of stablecoins has accelerated, and asset tokenization has ushered in the "equity era". The
PANews
2025/07/08 20:55
Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree
Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:54
More than 40 companies are in fierce competition to issue stablecoins in Hong Kong: report
The race for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong is heating up, with dozens of firms preparing to apply ahead of the new regulatory framework set to go live. According to a recent report by local media outlet First Financial, more…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:54
Ethereum execution client supports historical data pruning, which greatly saves node storage space
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, all Ethereum execution clients now support pruning of pre-merger historical data, and the disk space
PANews
2025/07/08 20:53
XAUUSD weekly forecast: gold opens the week in selling, how low can it go?
As mentioned in the previous XAUUSD weekly forecast, the trend of gold has shifted to sell, as the global tensions between Iran and Israel eased. The bias in gold for this week is sell, but it can change mid-week to…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:52
Pakistan establishes Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority PVARA to promote the development of the crypto industry
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cointelegraph , the Pakistani federal government has established the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority ( PVARA ) as an independent agency responsible
PANews
2025/07/08 20:50
Ethereum crypto could be next big treasury asset amid $5B tokenization boom
Ethereum is quickly emerging as an attractive treasury asset, thanks to its growing role in DeFi.
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:38
After “suffering from EF for a long time”, can the newly established Ethereum Community Fund rekindle faith in ETH?
Author: Zen, PANews Once upon a time, it was almost a consensus among cryptocurrency industry practitioners and investors that ETH would rise to $10,000. But the reality is that Bitcoin
PANews
2025/07/08 20:37
