2025-07-16 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday (July 8, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000003-68.81%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013191+0.24%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00334--%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:56
A whale exchanged 55 BTC for 2293.8 ETH in the last half hour

A whale exchanged 55 BTC for 2293.8 ETH in the last half hour

PANews reported on July 9 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who opened a position of 67.98 WBTC at the low of $102,274 on June
Bitcoin
BTC$117,519.76+0.18%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$117,376.51+0.10%
Ethereum
ETH$3,112.99+4.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:54
Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents

Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Canadian credit union Bow Valley Credit Union (BVCU) launched the country's first "Bitcoin Gateway" service, and Alberta residents can now
Nowchain
NOW$0.0121-15.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:49
The “07.06 cyclic long ETH whale” continued to increase its position in the early morning, and has now accumulated 5642.19 ETH long

The “07.06 cyclic long ETH whale” continued to increase its position in the early morning, and has now accumulated 5642.19 ETH long

PANews reported on July 9 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "giant whale who went long on ETH in the 07.06 cycle" has accumulated 5,642.19 ETH
Nowchain
NOW$0.0121-15.14%
Ethereum
ETH$3,112.99+4.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:39
South Korean gaming giant Wemade and Woori Bank have both submitted stablecoin-related trademark applications

South Korean gaming giant Wemade and Woori Bank have both submitted stablecoin-related trademark applications

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Digital Asset, South Korea's Woori Bank, gaming giant Wemade, technology company Tscientific and South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV have all submitted
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0602+11.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:35
South Korea's National Tax Service: Cryptocurrency earned from overseas employment must be declared and paid for income tax

South Korea's National Tax Service: Cryptocurrency earned from overseas employment must be declared and paid for income tax

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Digital Asset, the National Tax Service (NTS) of South Korea has made it clear that virtual assets obtained from overseas companies as
PAID Network
PAID$0.0186-0.53%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03151-9.60%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.6421+1.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:29
ElizaOS V2 will be released soon, with highlights including composable multi-channel agent clusters, etc.

ElizaOS V2 will be released soon, with highlights including composable multi-channel agent clusters, etc.

PANews reported on July 9 that according to the latest tweet from ai16z core developer @dankvr, ElizaOS V2 will be demonstrated globally at 02:00 Beijing time on July 10. In
Core DAO
CORE$0.5449+2.69%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$19.23+6.59%
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.1863+3.21%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07765-6.46%
SOON
SOON$0.1451+3.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:23
A whale sold $1.71 million worth of FARTCOIN to buy SPX, BONK and PENGU

A whale sold $1.71 million worth of FARTCOIN to buy SPX, BONK and PENGU

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale sold 1.59 million FARTCOIN (worth 1.71 million US dollars) to purchase 954,625 SPX (worth 1.26 million
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.032957+8.79%
Bonk
BONK$0.00003135+9.08%
SPX6900
SPX$1.5556+3.49%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1.19425-6.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:06
Ethereum NFT Series Goblintown Launches Official Meme Coin "GOB" on Solana

Ethereum NFT Series Goblintown Launches Official Meme Coin "GOB" on Solana

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Decrypt, the Ethereum NFT series Goblintown has launched the official Meme coin "GOB" on the Solana blockchain. The token was launched by
Memecoin
MEME$0.001873+7.45%
GOB
GOB$0.0004451-4.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01632+6.18%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004489+0.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 11:02
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 9, 2025 – Nasdaq-Listed GameSquare Announces $100M ETH Treasury Strategy

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 9, 2025 – Nasdaq-Listed GameSquare Announces $100M ETH Treasury Strategy

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.4%. Bitcoin is up nearly 1% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $108,600. Ethereum has also jumped 3% as it trades around $2,600. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.09462-1.01%
Ethereum
ETH$3,112.99+4.98%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/09 11:02

Trending News

More

Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules