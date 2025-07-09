2025-07-16 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
2025 Q2 Dapp Market Report: AI agent applications top the list, RWA and games drive NFT recovery

2025 Q2 Dapp Market Report: AI agent applications top the list, RWA and games drive NFT recovery

Author: Sara Gherghelas , DappRadar Compiled by: Tim, PANews AI agents top the market, RWA redefines the value of NFT, DeFi attracts money but loses momentum, and the $6.3 billion
TOP Network
TOP$0.000097-1.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1514+2.57%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002391-13.96%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004485+0.15%
Allo
RWA$0.003831-0.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:29
A whale sold over a million $FARTCOIN and bought a large amount of $USELESS

A whale sold over a million $FARTCOIN and bought a large amount of $USELESS

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale had just sold 1.07 million $FARTCOIN, worth about $1.13 million, and bought 4.4 million $USELESS at $0.26 per
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.366392+13.27%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1.19393-6.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:28
Bitcoin eyes gains as dollar index sinks to 21-year lows — Can BTC surge past all-time high?

Bitcoin eyes gains as dollar index sinks to 21-year lows — Can BTC surge past all-time high?

A weakening U.S. dollar is opening the door for a possible new surge in Bitcoin, stirring questions about whether one of finance’s most familiar patterns is about to play out again. That’s the view in a July 9 analysis shared…
Bitcoin
BTC$117,496.3+0.18%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-6.18%
U Coin
U$0.01249-0.95%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.208-2.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/09 17:20
H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Swedish health tech firm H100 Group has raised over $54 million via share and convertible debenture issues to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company focusing on longevity and AI-driven health services, has successfully…
Newton
AB$0.008687+0.24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1514+2.57%
Octavia
VIA$0.0169-15.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/09 17:18
Emirates Airlines and Crypto.com Sign MoU to Integrate Cryptocurrency Payments Next Year

Emirates Airlines and Crypto.com Sign MoU to Integrate Cryptocurrency Payments Next Year

PANews reported on July 9 that according to an announcement on the Emirates official website, Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding with Crypto.com and plans to integrate Crypto.com Pay
BRC20.COM
COM$0.037099-2.74%
Sign
SIGN$0.07314+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:11
Crypto groups back lawsuit over DOJ crackdown on open-source code

Crypto groups back lawsuit over DOJ crackdown on open-source code

A coalition of major crypto groups is urging a federal court to reject the DOJ’s effort to apply money transmission laws to open-source software.
Major
MAJOR$0.17375+4.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:08
A "smart money" address once again built a position of 7,964 AAVE, currently worth about $2.38 million

A "smart money" address once again built a position of 7,964 AAVE, currently worth about $2.38 million

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Aunt Ai , the "smart money" that had built a position in AAVE at the low point in 2022 and made a
AaveToken
AAVE$324.87+4.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1514+2.57%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004433+2.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:06
More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision

More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision

Author: francesco Compiled by: Block unicorn Preface Ethereum has been at a crossroads over the past few years. The growing criticism has led to a change in foundation leadership and
Moonveil
MORE$0.0336+15.30%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0004176+0.52%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00218208+4.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:00
Remixpoint raises 31.5 billion yen to buy Bitcoin, plans to increase holdings to 3,000 Bitcoins

Remixpoint raises 31.5 billion yen to buy Bitcoin, plans to increase holdings to 3,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 9 that Remixpoint, a Japanese listed company, announced that it had raised about 31.5 billion yen (about 215 million U.S. dollars) through financing, and planned to
U Coin
U$0.01249-0.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 16:44
Greenland Holdings' Greenland Financial Holdings holds Hong Kong's Type 4 and Type 9 licenses, supporting the virtual asset industry.

Greenland Holdings' Greenland Financial Holdings holds Hong Kong's Type 4 and Type 9 licenses, supporting the virtual asset industry.

PANews reported on July 9 that Greenland Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company, revealed on an interactive platform that its subsidiary Greenland Jinchuang currently holds License No. 4 (providing advice on
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.6412+1.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 16:32

Trending News

More

Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules