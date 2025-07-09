MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
2025 Q2 Dapp Market Report: AI agent applications top the list, RWA and games drive NFT recovery
Author: Sara Gherghelas , DappRadar Compiled by: Tim, PANews AI agents top the market, RWA redefines the value of NFT, DeFi attracts money but loses momentum, and the $6.3 billion
TOP
$0.000097
-1.32%
AI
$0.1514
+2.57%
DEFI
$0.002391
-13.96%
NFT
$0.0000004485
+0.15%
RWA
$0.003831
-0.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:29
A whale sold over a million $FARTCOIN and bought a large amount of $USELESS
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale had just sold 1.07 million $FARTCOIN, worth about $1.13 million, and bought 4.4 million $USELESS at $0.26 per
USELESS
$0.366392
+13.27%
FARTCOIN
$1.19393
-6.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:28
Bitcoin eyes gains as dollar index sinks to 21-year lows — Can BTC surge past all-time high?
A weakening U.S. dollar is opening the door for a possible new surge in Bitcoin, stirring questions about whether one of finance’s most familiar patterns is about to play out again. That’s the view in a July 9 analysis shared…
BTC
$117,496.3
+0.18%
GAINS
$0.0235
-6.18%
U
$0.01249
-0.95%
INDEX
$1.208
-2.10%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:20
H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
Swedish health tech firm H100 Group has raised over $54 million via share and convertible debenture issues to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company focusing on longevity and AI-driven health services, has successfully…
AB
$0.008687
+0.24%
AI
$0.1514
+2.57%
VIA
$0.0169
-15.07%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:18
Emirates Airlines and Crypto.com Sign MoU to Integrate Cryptocurrency Payments Next Year
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an announcement on the Emirates official website, Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding with Crypto.com and plans to integrate Crypto.com Pay
COM
$0.037099
-2.74%
SIGN
$0.07314
+0.20%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:11
Crypto groups back lawsuit over DOJ crackdown on open-source code
A coalition of major crypto groups is urging a federal court to reject the DOJ’s effort to apply money transmission laws to open-source software.
MAJOR
$0.17375
+4.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:08
A "smart money" address once again built a position of 7,964 AAVE, currently worth about $2.38 million
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Aunt Ai , the "smart money" that had built a position in AAVE at the low point in 2022 and made a
AAVE
$324.87
+4.23%
AI
$0.1514
+2.57%
SMART
$0.004433
+2.28%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:06
More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision
Author: francesco Compiled by: Block unicorn Preface Ethereum has been at a crossroads over the past few years. The growing criticism has led to a change in foundation leadership and
MORE
$0.0336
+15.30%
VISION
$0.0004176
+0.52%
CHANGE
$0.00218208
+4.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 17:00
Remixpoint raises 31.5 billion yen to buy Bitcoin, plans to increase holdings to 3,000 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 9 that Remixpoint, a Japanese listed company, announced that it had raised about 31.5 billion yen (about 215 million U.S. dollars) through financing, and planned to
U
$0.01249
-0.95%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 16:44
Greenland Holdings' Greenland Financial Holdings holds Hong Kong's Type 4 and Type 9 licenses, supporting the virtual asset industry.
PANews reported on July 9 that Greenland Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company, revealed on an interactive platform that its subsidiary Greenland Jinchuang currently holds License No. 4 (providing advice on
VIRTUAL
$1.6412
+1.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 16:32
Trending News
More
Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules