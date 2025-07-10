MEXC Exchange
UK crypto platform Ziglu faces financial collapse, enters special administration
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Crowdfundinsider, the British crypto banking platform Ziglu has entered a special management procedure, indicating that the star enterprise founded by former Starling
STAR
$0.004758
-6.06%
PANews
2025/07/10 10:17
vladilena.eth's SOL 10x long position has increased to 80,000, with a current floating profit of $401,000
PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, vladilena.eth's 10x long position in SOL on Hyperliquid has increased to 80,000 (worth $12.65 million). In the
SOL
$162.61
+1.65%
ETH
$3,110.8
+4.91%
PANews
2025/07/10 10:13
A certain whale bought 1600.7 ETH 5 hours ago, worth $4.39 million
PANews reported on July 10 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, ETH whale 0x7c7...1F7e6 bought 1600.7 ETH (worth $4.39 million) at an average price of $2744 5 hours ago. He
ETH
$3,110.8
+4.91%
PANews
2025/07/10 10:07
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings by 5,072 ETH in the early morning, and its total holdings have exceeded 210,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the listed company Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 5,072 ETH (worth US$13.51 million) 9 hours ago. Its total
ETH
$3,110.8
+4.91%
PANews
2025/07/10 09:45
GMX hackers have converted all assets except FRAX into ETH, which may mean they have rejected the white hat bounty program
PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, the GMX hacker has exchanged the assets stolen from the GMX V1 pool for ETH. The assets
WHITE
$0.0003879
-4.71%
GMX
$12.98
+6.13%
MAY
$0.05726
+1.13%
ETH
$3,110.8
+4.91%
HAT
$0.0008839
+9.89%
PANews
2025/07/10 09:32
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has increased its BTC long position, with a current floating profit of about $6 million
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades has increased its BTC (20 times) long position and currently holds 2,821.36 BTC, worth over
BTC
$117,491.48
+0.16%
PANews
2025/07/10 09:14
U.S. Senate split on cryptocurrency regulation
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Bloomberg, a key subcommittee of the U.S. Senate debated the proposed regulation of digital assets. Republicans advocated moderate regulation, while Democrats warned
U
$0.0125
-0.95%
SENATE
$0.0161
+28.69%
PANews
2025/07/10 09:10
Trader @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were liquidated in succession, with losses exceeding $16.2 million
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions suffered a series of liquidations, and his account shrank from US$16.28 million to
BTC
$117,491.48
+0.16%
ETH
$3,110.8
+4.91%
PANews
2025/07/10 08:56
A whale/institution sold another 30,000 ETH from last night to early this morning, and still holds 70,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves" continued to
WAVES
$1.0827
+1.58%
ETH
$3,110.8
+4.91%
PANews
2025/07/10 08:54
A whale spent 27.5 million USDT to buy ETH and AAVE
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 27.5 million USDT to buy ETH and AAVE: 25 million USDT was used to buy 9187.52
AAVE
$324.78
+4.13%
ETH
$3,110.8
+4.91%
PANews
2025/07/10 08:49
