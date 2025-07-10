MEXC Exchange
A new wallet deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position. Earlier today,
PANews
2025/07/10 13:52
Monad acquires Portal Labs to expand stablecoin payment capabilities
Monad Foundation has acquired Portal Labs, the stablecoin wallet infrastructure startup, in a move to strengthen its payments offering ahead of Monad’s upcoming mainnet launch. The acquisition was announced in a July 9 press release via Business Wire. Portal, which…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 13:45
Musk's xAI officially launches Grok 4
PANews reported on July 10 that xAI, an artificial intelligence startup under Musk, announced the official launch of the artificial intelligence model Grok 4.
PANews
2025/07/10 12:52
A new wallet deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, another newly created wallet deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position. Earlier today,
PANews
2025/07/10 12:21
Trump's Truth Social previews upcoming utility token and promotes "Patriot" subscription package
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Decrypt, Truth Social, a social media platform founded by US President Trump, announced that it will launch a utility token as part
PANews
2025/07/10 12:09
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $218 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 5 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 10 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 9, Eastern Time) was US$218 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/07/10 11:56
A whale deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position.
PANews
2025/07/10 11:56
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$211 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 10 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$211 million yesterday (July 9, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews
2025/07/10 11:55
Behind Bitcoin's new high of $112,000: Double push from weak dollar and institutional entry
Original: galaxy Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews Bitcoin reached $112,000 this morning, setting a new record. The reason behind this rise is the combined effect of multiple factors, including the continued
PANews
2025/07/10 11:53
Telegram founder: Snoop Dogg's digital collection on Telegram has sold out, with sales reaching $12 million
PANews reported on July 10 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted on his TG channel this morning: "Today, the digital collectibles released by rapper Snoop Dogg on Telegram went on
PANews
2025/07/10 11:42
Trending News
Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules