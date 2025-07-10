MEXC Exchange
XRP hits 7-week high above $2.39 as whale accumulation rises — What’s next for XRP price?
XRP climbed to a seven-week high above $2.39 on July 10, buoyed by rising investor interest and growing momentum among large holders. According to data shared by Santiment on July 9, XRP (XRP) crossed $2.39 for the first time since…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 16:47
Zelensky’s “$200 million suit scandal”: When oracles become tools for making money, how does AI solve the “truth dilemma”?
By Omer Goldberg Compiled by: Tim, PANews The controversy over Zelensky’s suit on Polymarket was not a glitch. It was a $200 million case that exposed a fundamental flaw in
PANews
2025/07/10 16:42
Guotai Junan International expects net profit to increase by 161% to 202% in the first half of the year, and its share price closed up 10.24%
PANews reported on July 10 that Guotai Junan International (01788.HK), a Hong Kong-listed stablecoin concept stock, issued an announcement today, preliminarily reviewing the group's management accounts for the six months
PANews
2025/07/10 16:39
What Is REV and How This Metric Is Changing the Way We Evaluate Blockchains
The crypto industry is flooded with metrics — some paint a clear picture of on-chain activity, while others are easily manipulated. One relatively new term gaining attention is Real Economic Value (REV). REV is used to assess a blockchain’s true economic activity. But how meaningful is this metric, and should it be considered a key […] Сообщение What Is REV and How This Metric Is Changing the Way We Evaluate Blockchains появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/10 16:37
Hong Kong-listed Puxing Energy closed up 141.38% after announcing the subscription of HashKey preferred shares
PANews reported on July 10 that the share price of Hong Kong-listed Puxing Energy (00090) once rose by nearly 280% in early trading, and rose by 141.38% to HK$1.40 by
PANews
2025/07/10 16:27
Market News: Ant Group will connect Circle stablecoin to global platform
PANews reported on July 10 that according to market sources, Ant Group plans to integrate Circle's stablecoin into its global platform. Ant International, as the global business unit of Ant
PANews
2025/07/10 16:00
A brief comment on the Celestia and Polychain sell-offs: Everyone wants to make money, so are coin prices destined to return to zero?
Author: Pavel Paramonov, Founder of Hazeflow Compiled by: xiaozou, Golden Finance This article analyzes the recent Celestia and Polychain sell-offs - Polychain sold $242 million worth of TIA. I think
PANews
2025/07/10 16:00
BNB completes 32nd quarterly destruction, worth approximately $1.024 billion
PANews reported on July 10 that the BNB Foundation announced the completion of the 32nd quarterly destruction, with a total of 1,595,599.78 BNBs destroyed, worth approximately $1.024 billion. This includes
PANews
2025/07/10 15:44
New wallet spent $1.91 million to purchase 6.64 million USELESS at an average price of $0.288
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet purchased 6.64 million USELESS tokens at a price of US$0.288 per coin, spending a total
PANews
2025/07/10 15:40
Trader Eugene: Memecoin market may not fall due to Pump.fun TGE, it may even be a buying opportunity
PANews reported on July 10 that trader Eugene said that the decline in the Memes market due to the launch of TGE by the Pump.fun platform does not seem to
PANews
2025/07/10 15:31
