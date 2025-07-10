MEXC Exchange
Pipe Network — set up a node with a drop sighting
Pipe Network is a decentralised content delivery network (CDN) built on the Solana blockchain. The project offers an alternative to traditional CDN services by doing away with centralised infrastructure and using decentralised nodes. The project has raised $16.75 million from Multicoin Capital, Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana Ventures and others. In this guide we look at the […] Сообщение Pipe Network — set up a node with a drop sighting появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/10 20:41
HASHJ opens high-yield DOGE, ETH, XRP cloud mining as BTC nears $110,000
Bitcoin eyes $110k and cloud mining booms, HASHJ lets anyone mine Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP on green energy, with a $118 sign-up bonus and daily payouts. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 20:40
KULR purchased 90 Bitcoins for about $10 million
PANews reported on July 10 that KULR purchased 90 bitcoins for about $ 10 million, with a unit price of about $ 108,884 . As of July 9, 2025 ,
PANews
2025/07/10 20:39
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 5 was 227,000, while the expected number was 235,000.
According to PANews on July 10, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 5 was 227,000, in line with expectations of 235,000.
PANews
2025/07/10 20:31
Alchemy Pay obtains South Carolina MTL license, accelerating US compliance deployment
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Alchemy Pay official website, the fiat and cryptocurrency payment gateway Alchemy Pay has obtained a money transmission license (MTL) issued by
PANews
2025/07/10 20:15
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron chain
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 20:05 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT (approximately US$1.0013 billion) on the Tron chain.
PANews
2025/07/10 20:10
Australia begins second phase of tokenized asset and CBDC settlement trials with major banks
The Reserve Bank of Australia is advancing a pilot to test digital money and tokenized settlements, with regulatory relief granted to participants to enable testing beyond current regulatory frameworks. Australia’s central bank, in partnership with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 20:04
Stablecoin startup Agora receives $50 million in Series A funding led by Paradigm
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Fortune magazine, Agora, a stablecoin startup, announced that it had received a $ 50 million Series A funding led by blockchain venture
PANews
2025/07/10 20:04
YZi Labs announces investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta
PANews reported on July 10 that YZi Labs announced a strategic investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta . Aspecta is committed to providing intelligent authentication, price discovery and lifecycle liquidity
PANews
2025/07/10 20:00
Kinto: Confirmed that there is a vulnerability and is conducting a full investigation
PANews reported on July 10 that according to official news, Kinto confirmed that $KToken deployed on Arbitrum was attacked by a vulnerability outside the Kinto network. Kinto said that other
PANews
2025/07/10 19:51
