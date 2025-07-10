Kite AI — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Kite AI is an Avalanche-based L1 blockchain designed to support decentralised AI systems. It integrates data, models and agents into a single infrastructure with transparent tracking and rewarding contributions through the Proof of Attributed Intelligence (PoAI) mechanism. The project has raised funding from HashKey Capital, Hashed Fund, SamsungNext and General Catalyst. The exact amount of […]