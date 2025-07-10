MEXC Exchange
HSBC releases e-HKD+ test results to promote Hong Kong’s digital currency design exploration
PANews reported on July 10 that according to an announcement by HSBC, the bank has completed technical testing and public surveys under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's "e-HKD+" project, exploring
PANews
2025/07/10 23:27
Plasma: XPL public sale will start on July 17, deposits and withdrawals will be locked on July 14
According to PANews on July 10, the stablecoin project Plasma tweeted that the XPL public sale will officially begin on July 17. The platform will lock deposits and withdrawals on
PANews
2025/07/10 23:17
Coinbase partners with Perplexity to unlock real-time crypto data for traders
Coinbase, the leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, has teamed up with Perplexity, a Nvidia-backed artificial intelligence answer engine designed to provide access to trusted, real-time crypto data and information to traders. The partnership, announced on July 10, 2025 by Coinbase chief…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 23:16
Nansen brings validator muscle to Caldera in modular blockchain shakeup
Nansen built tools to track blockchain activity. Now, it’s helping secure one. By validating Caldera’s Metalayer, the analytics leader is putting its reputation and rewards on the line for a more connected modular future. According to a press release shared…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 23:15
Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem: Stablecoins are an interesting innovation in the payment field, and it is a good thing to establish a regulatory
PANews
2025/07/10 23:01
Hainan Huatie Hornet strategically invests in digital asset trading platform XMeta
PANews reported on July 10 that Hainan Huatie announced that its shareholding company Hainan Huatie Hornet Digital Technology Co., Ltd. completed a strategic investment in Nanchang Ex Aimu Technology Co.,
PANews
2025/07/10 22:51
Trump: Cryptocurrency "through the roof"
PANews reported on July 10 that US President Trump said on social media: Technology stocks, industrial stocks, and the Nasdaq index hit record highs! Cryptocurrency "broke the ceiling". Nvidia's stock
PANews
2025/07/10 22:36
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,827 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 76,940 ETH
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,827 Bitcoins (about $203 million) on the day, of which iShares (BlackRock)
PANews
2025/07/10 22:32
Fed's Musallem: Tariff impact may not be felt until the end of the year or early next year
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem said that the United States is not currently in stagflation, and financial conditions support economic activities. As long as
PANews
2025/07/10 22:23
NEXBRIDGE Completes $8 Million Series A Funding, Led by Fulgur Ventures
PANews reported on July 10 that NEXBRIDGE and its trading platform NEXPLACE completed a $8 million Series A financing led by Fulgur Ventures, aiming to expand the compliant digital asset
PANews
2025/07/10 22:13
