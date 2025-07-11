2025-07-16 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
James Wynn's BTC short position was liquidated again, with a loss of about $28,000

James Wynn's BTC short position was liquidated again, with a loss of about $28,000

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the BTC (40x) short position of the whale James Wynn was liquidated again, with a loss of $28,065. At
Bitcoin
BTC$117,424.6+0.08%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003655-4.76%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 08:01
REX Shares has submitted application documents for TRON-related leveraged ETF to the US SEC

REX Shares has submitted application documents for TRON-related leveraged ETF to the US SEC

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, REX Shares has submitted an application document for the "T-REX 2X Long TRON Daily Target ETF" to the US SEC.
Threshold
T$0.01707+2.09%
REVOX
REX$0.015602+9.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:53
The whale @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were completely liquidated, with a loss of $17.89 million

The whale @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were completely liquidated, with a loss of $17.89 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale @qwatio's BTC (40x) and ETH (25x) short positions were completely liquidated, with losses reaching $17.89 million. The
Bitcoin
BTC$117,424.6+0.08%
Ethereum
ETH$3,110.02+4.82%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:48
The BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased to $347 million, with a current floating profit of $20.11 million

The BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased to $347 million, with a current floating profit of $20.11 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, after the giant whale AguilaTrades reopened BTC 20x long orders on 07.09, he has increased his position
Bitcoin
BTC$117,424.6+0.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:46
Pump.fun has acquired Solana on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan

Pump.fun has acquired Solana on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Pump.fun announced the completion of the acquisition of Solana's on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan, which is the platform's first acquisition transaction.
kolscan
KOLSCAN$0.002733-10.62%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01697+4.94%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006317+11.66%
FUNToken
FUN$0.021294-5.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:38
Former Bitfury Executive Jonathan Gould Confirmed by Senate as OCC Director

Former Bitfury Executive Jonathan Gould Confirmed by Senate as OCC Director

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of Jonathan Gould, former chief legal officer of Bitfury, as the director of the
U Coin
U$0.01247-1.18%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.0161+28.69%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:21
Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins can boost overall demand for the dollar

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins can boost overall demand for the dollar

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Governor Waller said on Thursday that stablecoins will enhance competition in the payment system, which is a good thing.
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:13
Game development platform Remix completes $5 million seed round of financing, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

Game development platform Remix completes $5 million seed round of financing, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Blockworks, the game development platform Remix has completed a $5 million seed round of financing, led by Archetype, with participation from Variant,
SQUID MEME
GAME$7.7336-10.34%
SEED
SEED$0.001471-6.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:11
Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a central group study meeting on the development trends and response strategies of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins

Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a central group study meeting on the development trends and response strategies of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, the Party Committee of the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a central group study meeting on July 10
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:05
Florida Attorney General Investigates Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Promotions

Florida Attorney General Investigates Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Promotions

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Bloomberg, the Florida Attorney General's Office launched an investigation into Robinhood's cryptocurrency business, accusing the platform of using deceptive means to mislead
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:00

Trending News

More

Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules