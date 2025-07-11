2025-07-16 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

PANews reported on July 11 that according to the Beijing Daily, citing the central bank's website, on July 10, under the joint witness of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Egyptian
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05983+8.97%
Sign
SIGN$0.07307+0.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 11:05
The official Plasma X account has been hacked and posted phishing tweets, please stay alert

The official Plasma X account has been hacked and posted phishing tweets, please stay alert

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, the official Plasma X account has been hacked and posted phishing tweets. Please remain vigilant.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001975-0.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 11:02
The crypto market rose for two consecutive days, BTC broke through $116,000 to set a new high, and ETH broke through $3,000

The crypto market rose for two consecutive days, BTC broke through $116,000 to set a new high, and ETH broke through $3,000

PANews reported on July 11 that according to SoSoValue data, as regulatory expectations improved, liquidity continued to ease, and market sentiment gradually rose, the crypto market sector rose for two
Bitcoin
BTC$117,424.61+0.08%
Ethereum
ETH$3,110.1+4.82%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02799+2.90%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:52
Trend Research's ETH purchases have generated a profit of $130 million

Trend Research's ETH purchases have generated a profit of $130 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, as the price of ETH broke through the $3,000 mark, the floating profit of ETH purchased by
Ethereum
ETH$3,110.1+4.82%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:49
Robinhood Faces Florida Investigation for ‘Low-Cost’ Crypto Marketing

Robinhood Faces Florida Investigation for ‘Low-Cost’ Crypto Marketing

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has opened an investigation into Robinhood Crypto, alleging the platform may have misled customers by marketing itself as the cheapest way to buy digital assets. In a statement on Thursday, the attorney general’s office said it issued a subpoena to Robinhood’s crypto unit, seeking internal documents, marketing materials and pricing data. The probe aims to determine whether the company violated Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. “When consumers buy and sell crypto assets, they deserve transparency in their transactions,” Uthmeier said. “Robinhood has long claimed to be the best bargain, but we believe those representations were deceptive.” Crypto is a vital component of Florida’s financial future, and President Trump’s efforts to advance the crypto market will make America stronger and wealthier. When consumers buy and sell crypto assets, they deserve transparency in their transactions. Robinhood has long claimed… pic.twitter.com/58acBUe9oy — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) July 10, 2025 Robinhood’s Zero-Commission Model Masks Revenue From Trade Routing Robinhood allows users to trade cryptocurrencies and stocks without charging direct commissions. However, the company generates revenue through a process called payment for order flow, or PFOF. Under this model, Robinhood routes trades to third-party market makers, who pay the firm for the opportunity to execute those trades. Critics argue that PFOF can obscure true costs for customers, potentially resulting in worse prices. Although legal and disclosed in filings, the practice has drawn regulatory scrutiny in recent years, especially in volatile markets. The Menlo Park-based company is also under pressure abroad. Earlier this week, EU regulators launched investigations into Robinhood’s blockchain-based “Stock Tokens ,” which have become a source of controversy after OpenAI publicly disavowed any connection to the investment product launched on June 30. Robinhood Defends Fee Transparency as State Probe Examines Hidden Costs In its announcement, the AG’s office accused the Menlo Park-based company of “falsely promoting” its platform as the “least expensive way to purchase crypto.” It added that the subpoena, which demands a response by July 31, would help determine if PFOF compromises transparency or results in hidden fees for users. Responding to the investigation, Robinhood’s General Counsel Lucas Moskowitz told Cryptonews that the company clearly discloses pricing during every trade and shows users any spread or fees applied. “We are proud to be a place where customers can trade crypto at the lowest cost on average,” he said. According to regulatory filings, PFOF made up roughly 15%-20% of Robinhood’s revenue in 2023. While the company has defended the model as a way to keep trading accessible, regulators and consumer advocates remain wary of the potential for behind-the-scenes costs.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.03711-2.74%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005616+43.77%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0789+2.33%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14012+0.35%
america party
AMERICA$0.000464-16.69%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/11 10:45
Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Lucas Moskowitz, Robinhood’s general counsel, told Cointelegraph that the platform’s “disclosures are best-in-class,” and “customers can trade crypto at the lowest cost on average”.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14012+0.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:42
Foreign media: Trump is expected to have his first major legislative victory in the field of encryption policy next week

Foreign media: Trump is expected to have his first major legislative victory in the field of encryption policy next week

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Politico, Trump is expected to have his first major legislative victory in the field of cryptocurrency policy next week. Republicans in the
Major
MAJOR$0.17349+4.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.388+2.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:38
Twenty One Capital advances merger process with Nasdaq-listed company and has filed S-4 registration statement

Twenty One Capital advances merger process with Nasdaq-listed company and has filed S-4 registration statement

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Businesswire, Cantor Equity Partners, an affiliate of Tether asset custodian Cantor Fitzgerald, and Bitcoin finance company Twenty One Capital have submitted a
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:35
Kinto Lianchuang: The attack caused a loss of approximately US$1.55 million and is tracing the stolen funds

Kinto Lianchuang: The attack caused a loss of approximately US$1.55 million and is tracing the stolen funds

PANews reported on July 11 that Ramon Recuero, co-founder of Kinto, a modular trading platform of Arbiturm ecosystem, wrote a post about the attack, saying that yesterday hackers took advantage
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:23
Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Reuters, the Central Bank of Pakistan is preparing for a digital currency pilot and finalizing virtual asset regulations. On July 9, Central
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05983+8.97%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.6399+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:19

Trending News

More

Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules