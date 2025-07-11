2025-07-16 Wednesday

Turkish Bank Yapi Kredi Subsidiary to Establish Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

PANews reported on July 11 that according to a statement submitted to the public disclosure platform, Yapi Kredi Finansal Teknolojiler, a subsidiary of Turkish bank Yapi Kredi, plans to establish
PANews2025/07/11 13:11
A whale bought about 459,700 SOL with 20x leverage, and the current floating profit exceeds 6 million US dollars

According to PANews on July 11, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0xa04a went long on 459,703 SOL (worth US$75.5 million) with 20x leverage, and its current floating profit
PANews2025/07/11 13:00
The 1,135 BTC long positions held by a certain whale currently have a floating loss of more than $10 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the long position of 1,135 BTC (worth $132.65 million) held by the giant whale 0x5D2F currently has a floating loss
PANews2025/07/11 12:58
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $383 million yesterday, the second highest in history

PANews reported on July 11 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$383 million yesterday (July 10, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews2025/07/11 11:55
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $1.179 billion yesterday, the second highest in history

PANews reported on July 11 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 10, Eastern Time) was US$1.179 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/07/11 11:53
An entity allegedly deposited a total of 22.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid through 5 addresses

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, in the past 10 hours, 5 wallets (suspected to be the same entity) each deposited 4.5 million USDC
PANews2025/07/11 11:38
Crypto Scammer’s Sentence Jumps from 18 Months to 12 Years in $20M Fraud Case

A man convicted in a $22 million crypto fraud scheme saw his prison sentence sharply increased after failing to repay the money he owed his victim. Nicholas Truglia, 27, who was initially sentenced to 18 months, received a new 12-year sentence on Thursday in a New York federal court. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ordered the increase after ruling that Truglia had willfully ignored his obligation to pay back nearly $20.4 million in restitution. “You paid not a cent, not one cent,” Judge Hellerstein told Truglia during the hearing. The judge further ordered an added 3-month supervised release while noting Truglia’s lifestyle. “You didn’t have a job, but you lived in splendor,” Judge Hellerstein said. Judge Slams Crypto Fraudster’s Lavish Lifestyle in SIM-Swap Sentencing According to the report from Bloomberg, Truglia’s legal team argued the new sentence was unlawful. His attorney, Mark Gombiner, said in court that the punishment was “an extraordinary abuse of discretion” and confirmed plans to appeal. #breaking for real: Hacker Truglia sentenced to 12 years, more than double the guideline of 51 to 63 months, for not paying his $20 million restitution. Video of him speaking behind a mask cited and used. Appeal to follow – but remand to Marshals about to occur https://t.co/tWBdzgd4zT — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 10, 2025 Arrested in the California Bay Area in 2018, Truglia pleaded guilty in 2021 to participating in a scheme that involved hijacking a victim’s phone number through SIM swapping and draining their crypto accounts. The hackers exploited a telecom employee to gain control of Michael Terpin’s phone number. Terpin, a blockchain investor and CEO of Transform Group, suffered a loss of $24 million due to this scheme. Notably, Truglia was tasked with converting stolen cryptocurrency into Bitcoin. In 2019, Terpin filed a civil lawsuit for $75 million against the scammer and was awarded the full amount in damages by the court. That same year, he also took legal action against AT&T, his wireless carrier at the time, filing a $224 million lawsuit for their negligence. Their failure to secure his cell phone allowed the hackers to compromise it, resulting in his loss. At the time of his initial sentencing, prosecutors revealed that Truglia held more than $50 million in assets, including cryptocurrency, luxury goods, and fine art. Gombiner told the court that his client had turned over all assets he could access, including funds from a Wells Fargo account. Truglia claimed that much of his wealth remained locked in an inaccessible Bitcoin wallet. He told the judge he would repay the victim if he could access the funds. Terpin, who joined the hearing by phone, rejected that explanation, calling it “a giant smoke screen.” U.S. Ramps Up Enforcement as Crypto Crimes Lead to Decades-Long Sentences In the U.S., crypto crimes continue to result in severe penalties. On May 23, Trung Nguyen, a Massachusetts man who ran an unlicensed cash-to-Bitcoin business, was sentenced to six years in federal prison . His company, disguised as a vending machine operator, processed over $1 million in illicit cash, including funds for a known methamphetamine dealer. Nguyen, who used the alias “DCS420,” was convicted in 2024 for money laundering and failing to register with FinCEN. Just two weeks earlier, on May 9, Mohammed Azharuddin Chhipa received a 30-year sentence for sending crypto to ISIS operatives . U.S. prosecutors revealed that between 2019 and 2022, Chhipa funneled more than $185,000 to the terrorist group, funding fighters and prison escapes. 👨‍⚖️ A federal judge sentenced Chhipa to over 30 years for funding ISIS through cryptocurrency, supporting fighter salaries, and prison breaks. #DOJ #CryptoCrime https://t.co/74BdhgaEjh — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 9, 2025 His use of burner phones and fake identities ultimately failed to hide his tracks. He was caught attempting to flee and intercepted on an Interpol notice. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice is pushing for a 20-year sentence for Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of Celsius. Prosecutors say Mashinsky’s fraudulent practices cost investors $550 million, describing his actions as deliberate and self-serving. ⚖️ Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky was sentenced to 12 years in prison for defrauding investors with false promises of high crypto returns. #Celsius #AlexMashinsky https://t.co/R4syyDiKaU — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 9, 2025 He pled guilty in late 2024 after Celsius collapsed in mid-2022, freezing $4.7 billion in customer funds. These back-to-back cases underscore mounting pressure from courts and regulators to address crypto misuse, whether through scams, market abuse, money laundering, or terrorism financing.
CryptoNews2025/07/11 11:28
The total market value of cryptocurrencies has exceeded 3.7 trillion US dollars, with a 24-hour increase of 1.1%.

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Coingecko data, the total market value of cryptocurrencies exceeded 3.7 trillion US dollars, temporarily reported at 3.707 trillion US dollars, with a
Bitcoin's surge to new all-time high sparks $1 billion in short liquidations

Bitcoin (BTC) traded above 4% on Thursday after soaring to a new all-time high above $116,800. The rally, which appears to be leverage-driven, triggered over a $1 billion short-squeeze across the entire crypto market.
Fxstreet2025/07/11 11:11
German State Bank Issues €100M Bond on Polygon – Is TradFi Finally Embracing Crypto?

NRW.BANK, a German state-owned development bank, has issued a €100 million ($116.7 million) blockchain-based bond on the Polygon network, marking a major public-sector step into digital securities. The bond, with a two-year maturity, was issued under Germany’s Electronic Securities Act (eWpG). This legislation enables the issuance and registration of bonds entirely on blockchain networks, eliminating the need for physical certificates. Cashlink Registers Regulated Bond on Polygon as eWpG Law Fuels DLT Adoption The German bank used the infrastructure of Cashlink Technologies, a BaFin-licensed crypto securities registrar, to register the bond, with Polygon serving as the underlying blockchain. NRWBANK, Germany’s largest regional development bank, has tokenized its first fully digital bond, with support from leading financial institutions like @DeutscheBank , @dzbank , and @DekaBank . Polygon will serve as the rails for the EUR 100 million bond, registered via Cashlink as… pic.twitter.com/37jqqQpz8F — Polygon (@0xPolygon) July 10, 2025 According to the report, institutional investors such as Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK, and DekaBank took part in the offering, acting as joint lead managers. “This is more than a technical milestone. It’s a signal that public financial institutions are ready to move beyond blockchain pilots and start integrating these systems at scale,” said Michael Duttlinger, CEO of Cashlink. The bond marks the first time NRW.BANK has made a fully digital issuance of this kind, further reflecting growing confidence in blockchain for regulated capital markets. Notably, Germany’s eWpG law, introduced in 2021, has created a clear legal path for the use of distributed ledger technology in securities. This has helped attract banks and public institutions toward tokenized finance. While still small in size compared to the traditional bond market, digital bond activity is accelerating. Polygon’s involvement in the issuance also comes at a time when the network is preparing for a major technical upgrade. The Polygon Foundation is set to deploy Heimdall 2.0 , a new consensus layer for its proof-of-stake blockchain. Scheduled to go live on Thursday, the upgrade seeks to reduce finality time to just five seconds and enhance network resilience by minimizing the likelihood of chain reorganizations. “This is the most technically complex hard fork Polygon PoS has seen since its launch in 2020,” wrote Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, on X. Shipping Announcement! 🚢 We’ve been on a shipping spree—and next up is Polygon PoS’s consensus layer, Heimdall v2, landing 10 July 2025. ‼️ This is the most technically complex hard-fork Polygon PoS has seen since it's launch in 2020 ‼️ What’s changing? 1. Heimdall sheds all… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) July 8, 2025 He added that the upgrade would reduce the finality time to around five seconds and decrease the risk of chain reorganizations. The coincidence of the bond issuance and the Polygon upgrade indicates the growing maturity of the blockchain infrastructure underpinning tokenized finance. Digital bonds offer advantages such as real-time tracking, faster settlement, and reduced administrative overhead, which are now attracting public-sector issuers. Germany Advances Digital Bond Push as Banks and Industrials Embrace Blockchain Germany is quickly emerging as a hub for regulated blockchain finance. Recent digital bond issuances by major institutions, including DZ BANK, DekaBank, Commerzbank, NRW.BANK, KfW, and Siemens, indicate the country’s accelerating adoption of tokenized securities, enabled by its 2021 Electronic Securities Act (eWpG). Earlier this month, KfW, Germany’s state-owned development bank, issued a CHF 140 million digital bond via the SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) in Switzerland. Beyond banking, German industrial giant Siemens also entered the digital securities space. In February 2023, Siemens issued its first digital bond, worth €60 million ($64 million), on Polygon’s public mainnet. Beyond digital bonds, Germany’s traditional banking sector is deepening its engagement with crypto. Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, the nation’s largest banking group with over 50 million customers, seeks to introduce crypto trading services to its customers by mid-2026. The move will be coordinated through Dekabank, a financial institution owned by Sparkassen, and will allow retail clients to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ether directly within the group’s mobile banking app. The German Savings Banks Association confirmed the development, framing it as a response to the recently implemented EU Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. According to the group, the goal is to offer customers “reliable access to a regulated crypto offering.” Sparkassen joins a growing list of German banks moving toward crypto adoption; for example, DZ Bank, the country’s second-largest lender , began testing trading and custody services for digital assets in 2023 through a partnership with Boerse Stuttgart Digital. Similarly, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg announced plans earlier this year to launch crypto custody services for institutional clients in collaboration with Austrian exchange Bitpanda. Meanwhile, Polygon continues its strategic pivot. Following the May 24 resignation of co-founder Mihailo Bjelic , leadership has been consolidated under Sandeep Nailwal, now acting as CEO of the Polygon Foundation. BIG update – As the largest holder of POL and someone who dedicated his life to development and success of @0xPolygon from the very beginning, I have decided to take full control of Polygon Foundation and will be its CEO going forward. Polygon Foundation owns and oversees… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) June 11, 2025 Under Nailwal, Polygon seeks to sunset its underperforming zkEVM chain and refocus on core verticals, including real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, stablecoin payments, and its proof-of-stake (PoS) chain. Despite a drop in market cap, from $20 billion at its peak to $1.7 billion, Polygon remains a key player in tokenization. Incredible. Arbitrum and @0xPolygon together account for 83% of the entire tokenized global bond market Source: @RWA_xyz pic.twitter.com/IDbzeKhiwi — Peter (📖, ✍️, 🔑) (@p_petertherock) July 10, 2025 According to rwa.xyz , the network ranks 6th in total RWA value, with over $343 million in assets across 254 tokenized instruments. It also captures 37.7% of the entire tokenized bond market, signaling its continued relevance in institutional blockchain infrastructure.
