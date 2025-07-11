MEXC Exchange
Remixpoint purchased 116.72 bitcoins, with a total holding of more than 1,168 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 11 that Remixpoint announced that it had purchased 116.72016341 bitcoins today, with an average purchase price of 17.135 million yen and a total amount of 2
$0.03357
+15.16%
PANews
2025/07/11 16:10
Sunrise has opened the $RISE airdrop claim channel, which must be claimed before July 15 and will be available in Q3 TGE
PANews reported on July 11 that the dedicated DA layer protocol Sunrise announced that the $RISE airdrop collection activity has been launched, and eligible users must complete the collection before
PANews
2025/07/11 16:06
Ethereum price breaks through $3,000 after ETH Foundation moves 21,000 ETH in the past two months
Ethereum has surpassed $3,000 in value, following the ETH Foundation transferring a total of 21,000 ETH in the past two months to its internal Gnosis Safe Proxy address. According to data from crypto.news, ETH (ETH) touched on a new high…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 16:00
Darktrace warns of social engineering scams deploying crypto-stealing malware
Researchers at cybersecurity company Darktrace have warned that threat actors are using increasingly sophisticated social engineering tactics to infect victims with crypto-stealing malware. In its latest blog, Darktrace researchers detailed an elaborate campaign in which scammers were found to be…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:56
Sentora: The holding cost of about 4.1 million Ethereum addresses is around $3,100, and there may be a large-scale sell-off
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Sentora data, Ethereum has less resistance between $3,000 and $3,100, but if it breaks through $3,100, there may be a large sell-off.
PANews
2025/07/11 15:46
Glassnode report: Bitcoin shows signs of supply tightening, small investors increase holdings by 19,300 coins per month, exceeding issuance
PANews reported on July 11 that according to the latest report from Glassnode, on-chain analysis shows that market supply continues to tighten, volatility is compressed, and accumulation pressure is significant.
PANews
2025/07/11 15:40
Stablecoin platform Agora raises $50M in series A led by Paradigm
Stablecoin infrastructure firm Agora has raised $50 million in a Series A round led by Paradigm with participation from Dragonfly Capital. According to a July 10 announcement, the funding will support expansion of Agora’s AUSD ecosystem and the rollout of…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:33
Deputy Director of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: The development model of RMB stable currency can be "internal and external integration"
Author: Yang Tao, Deputy Director of the National Finance and Development Laboratory Source: National Finance and Development Laboratory The development model of RMB stable currency can be "internal and external"
PANews
2025/07/11 15:30
The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has added another $3 million in margin, with a floating loss of $10.96 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale that has shorted BTC many times since March 2025 replenished another 3 million USDC margin an hour and
PANews
2025/07/11 15:29
Analysis: Although Bitcoin has hit a new high, the market has not yet fully digested the positive news, and there is still room for further growth
PANews reported on July 11 that Matrixport released a report this week saying that the price of Bitcoin has broken through a record high. This round of rise was not
PANews
2025/07/11 15:21
