With the United States taking the lead, how can Hong Kong win the competition of “global tokenization”?

With the United States taking the lead, how can Hong Kong win the competition of "global tokenization"?

Editor's note: On July 3, the South China Morning Post website published an article by Cobo COO Lily Z. King, which deeply analyzed how Hong Kong can seize the initiative
PANews2025/07/11 19:00
UK-listed Coinsilium gets approval to issue up to 600 million new shares to increase its Bitcoin holdings

UK-listed Coinsilium gets approval to issue up to 600 million new shares to increase its Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium has obtained shareholder approval to issue up to 600 million new shares, enhancing its ability
PANews2025/07/11 18:57
SOON releases recovery plan to destroy 3% of total supply of tokens

SOON releases recovery plan to destroy 3% of total supply of tokens

PANews reported on July 11 that the SOON Foundation tweeted that in response to recent price manipulation incidents, it is releasing a new governance proposal covering a series of measures
PANews2025/07/11 18:51
GMX hacker has returned 10,000 ETH and currently only holds 1,700 ETH

GMX hacker has returned 10,000 ETH and currently only holds 1,700 ETH

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the GMX hacker has returned 10,000 ETH (US$30 million) and US$10.5 million of FRAX to the GMX Security Committee
PANews2025/07/11 18:41
Modular rollup platform Caldera launches ERA token along with community airdrop

Modular rollup platform Caldera launches ERA token along with community airdrop

Caldera, a leading rollup-as-a-servive platform, is launching its native token, ERA, along with a community airdrop that opens a new chapter in the project’s mission.  According to a July 10 announcement, the Caldera Foundation has begun the pre-claim phase for…
Crypto.news2025/07/11 18:23
GMX hacker has returned the second batch of about 3,000 ETH

GMX hacker has returned the second batch of about 3,000 ETH

PANews reported on July 11 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the GMX hacker has returned the second batch of approximately 3,000 ETH (worth approximately US$9 million) to the GMX Security
PANews2025/07/11 18:10
Malta regulator: No MiCA licenses at risk after EU review

Malta regulator: No MiCA licenses at risk after EU review

Malta has sought to lead the way in EU crypto regulation, though early leadership has not come without its challenges.
PANews2025/07/11 18:10
Aguila Trades holds a long position of 3,000 BTC, with a current floating profit of $29.32 million

Aguila Trades holds a long position of 3,000 BTC, with a current floating profit of $29.32 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Aguila Trades' huge long position of 3,000 BTC (worth $356 million) has realized an unrealized profit of $29.32 million. It
PANews2025/07/11 18:04
Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?

Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?

By Maria Shen & Sanjay Shah, Electric Capital Compiled by: TechFlow *Note: Throughout this article, “Ethereum” refers to the network and “ETH” refers to the asset that powers it. Far
PANews2025/07/11 18:00
Bitcoin's market value surpasses Amazon again, rising to fifth place in global asset market value

Bitcoin's market value surpasses Amazon again, rising to fifth place in global asset market value

PANews reported on July 11 that 8marketcap data showed that the market value of Bitcoin once again surpassed Amazon, reaching 2.36 trillion US dollars, rising to fifth place in the
PANews2025/07/11 17:58

