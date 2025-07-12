MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $1.03 billion yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 7 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 11, Eastern Time) was US$1.03 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/07/12 11:54
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 700 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on July 12 that according to official data, in the seven days ending July 10, Circle issued about 3.3 billion USDC, redeemed about 2.6 billion USDC, and the
PANews
2025/07/12 11:28
A smart money liquidated 141.77 WBTC, making a profit of about $1.822 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the smart money 0x5f6 bought 141.77 WBTC at US$104,478 a month ago, and sold all WBTC at an average price
PANews
2025/07/12 10:47
Linea Project Leader: Announcement later this month will be related to TGE
PANews reported on July 12 that Linea project leader Declan Fox tweeted that he is ready to deliver on the LINEA plan released in Bangkok and will release a detailed
PANews
2025/07/12 10:06
The 1inch team is suspected to have purchased another 11.81 million 1INCH in the past 16 hours, worth $3.3 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, in the past 16 hours, the 1inch team is suspected of purchasing 11.81 million 1INCH again, worth $3.3 million, and
PANews
2025/07/12 10:02
Sources: Stablecoin infrastructure startup Zerohash will raise $100 million at a valuation of nearly $1 billion
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Fortune, cryptocurrency and stablecoin infrastructure startup Zerohash will raise about $100 million with a valuation of nearly $1 billion, according to two
PANews
2025/07/12 09:41
SharpLink Gaming has purchased another 21,487 ETH in the past 6 hours, and its total holdings currently have a floating profit of US$79.88 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after acquiring 10,000 ETH directly from the Ethereum Foundation, SharpLink Gaming purchased another 21,487 ETH (US$64.26 million)
PANews
2025/07/12 09:22
A wallet previously associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,206.7 ETH to the non-profit development organization Argot Collective
PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the non-profit development organization Argot Collective, which received 7,000 ETH of operating funds from the Ethereum Foundation, 6
PANews
2025/07/12 09:08
A whale spent 4.5 million USDT yesterday to buy 349.02 billion PEPE
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $4.5 million USDT to purchase 349.02 billion $PEPE yesterday. Currently, this whale holds 508.75 billion $PEPE,
PANews
2025/07/12 09:04
Bank for International Settlements: Rapid expansion of stablecoins poses new policy challenges to regulators
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Bloomberg, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) warned that the rapid expansion of stablecoins (digital tokens usually pegged to fiat currencies) is
PANews
2025/07/12 08:51
