A newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a PUMP short order
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly-built wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged short position for PUMP tokens.
ORDER
$0.0789
+2.46%
WALLET
$0.01697
+4.62%
USDC
$1
+0.02%
PUMP
$0.00638
+13.32%
OPEN
$0.0005796
-6.66%
PANews
2025/07/12 19:02
White House digital asset policy adviser: "Crypto Week" will consolidate the United States' role as the global cryptocurrency capital
PANews reported on July 12 that Bo Hine, White House digital asset policy advisor, posted on the X platform that an important week is coming. July 14 to July 20
WHITE
$0.0003879
-4.87%
HOUSE
$0.015104
+24.53%
PANews
2025/07/12 18:49
Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Malta-based asset management company Samara Asset Group disclosed that it holds 525 BTC, worth approximately $57.3 million, equivalent to 28% of
BTC
$117,442.98
+0.08%
PANews
2025/07/12 18:32
Glassnode: The accumulation rate of wallets holding less than 100 bitcoins is about 19,300 BTC/month, which has exceeded the mining output rate of miners
PANews reported on July 12 that Glassnode posted on the X platform that wallets that usually hold less than 100 BTC are called "Bitcoin shrimps, crabs, and fish." Such Bitcoin
BTC
$117,442.98
+0.08%
HOLD
$0.0000678
-3.34%
PANews
2025/07/12 18:09
Norwegian industrial investment company Aker ASA seeks to balance capital allocation through Bitcoin, currently holding 754 coins
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Norwegian industrial investment company Aker ASA announced that it would seek capital balance allocation through BTC. It currently holds 754 coins,
BTC
$117,442.98
+0.08%
PANews
2025/07/12 17:54
BlockFi bankruptcy administrator settles $35 million lawsuit with DOJ
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, the BlockFi bankruptcy administrator and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have reached a settlement agreement to dismiss a lawsuit involving
U
$0.01248
-1.10%
JUSTICE
$0.00006979
+0.63%
PANews
2025/07/12 17:41
Pudgy Penguins NFT sales exceed $2 million in the past 24 hours
PANews reported on July 12 that according to the latest data from CryptoSlam, Pudgy Penguins NFT sales surged to over US$2 million in the past 24 hours, reaching approximately US$2,225,059,
NFT
$0.0000004486
--%
PANews
2025/07/12 17:24
Solana Blockchain Strategy Game Honeyland Acquired by BRAVO READY
PANews reported on July 12 that Honeyland, a Solana blockchain strategy game launched by Hexagon Studios, has been acquired by game infrastructure developer BRAVO READY. The specific acquisition amount has
READY
$0.00326
-12.57%
GAME
$7.7195
-9.30%
PANews
2025/07/12 17:03
A whale deposited 1.35 million USDC into Hyperliquid and doubled PUMP
PANews reported on July 12 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, 0x18f...361cf recharged 1.35 million USDC margin to Hyperliquid at 4 pm today, and then opened a 2x PUMP long order
ORDER
$0.0789
+2.46%
USDC
$1
+0.02%
PUMP
$0.00638
+13.32%
PANews
2025/07/12 16:46
In the past half hour, a batch of ETH that had been dormant for 2 years was collected from multiple addresses into one wallet, worth about $152 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, in the past half hour, a batch of ETH (51,431 pieces, worth $152 million) that had not
NOT
$0.002185
+6.06%
WALLET
$0.01697
+4.62%
ETH
$3,110.34
+4.83%
PANews
2025/07/12 16:31
