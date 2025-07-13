MEXC Exchange
The US dollar index DXY broke through 98, up 0.17% on the day
According to PANews on July 14, the U.S. dollar index DXY broke through 98, up 0.17% on the day.
PANews
2025/07/14 07:05
Bank of England governor warns against private stablecoin issuance
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey joins a growing list of European officials concerned with the rise of stablecoins.
PANews
2025/07/14 06:24
Real-world asset tokens are the new ETFs— CoinFund president
Tokens are a new financial wrapper, akin to the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that debuted on US exchanges in 1993, Christopher Perkins said.
PANews
2025/07/14 05:22
‘One Last Exit Pump?’ A look at the summer’s most hyped—and troubling—ICO
The Solana-based crypto launchpad Pump.fun is the biggest contributor to the memecoin craze. Since its peak at $7 million, Pump.fun’s revenue dropped by 92%. The recent ICO was planned as a three-day event, but all the tokens were sold out…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 05:00
Bitcoin supply is meaningless, Peter Schiff says: This is what counts
Gold advocate Peter Schiff has dismissed Bitcoin's 21 million supply cap as an arbitrary construct, arguing that the cryptocurrency's perceived scarcity is an illusion.
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 04:30
How bad did James Wynn lose? Combined crypto balance plummets
Prominent crypto trader James Wynn has deactivated his X account after his combined cryptocurrency wallet balance collapsed to just $10,176. This drop is almost a 99% loss from his estimated $100 million holdings earlier in 2025. Wynn changed his X…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 01:30
A newly created wallet deposited 6 million USDC into HyperLiquid and shorted PUMP with 1x leverage
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly established whale wallet deposited 6 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged PUMP short order.
PANews
2025/07/13 23:50
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 193 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 13 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $193 million, of which $123 million
PANews
2025/07/13 23:30
RWAs build mirrors where they need building blocks
Most RWAs remain isolated and underutilized instead of composable, DeFi-ready building blocks. It's time to change that.
PANews
2025/07/13 23:04
Former Fed Governor Walsh: The Fed should cut interest rates now
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, former Federal Reserve Board member Walsh said that the Fed should cut interest rates now. When commenting on the renovation of
PANews
2025/07/13 22:48
