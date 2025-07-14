MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin ETF inflows surged 250% last week as Bitcoin broke all-time highs
A flood of institutional capital into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs helped Bitcoin push past all-time highs multiple times, as net inflows surged 250% week-on-week. According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.72 billion in net inflows…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:43
Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm seeks $500K in donations ahead of criminal trial
Roman Storm, co-founder of privacy protocol Tornado Cash, is urgently appealing for $500,000 in donations to support his legal defense as his criminal trial begins today, July 14, in Manhattan. In a message posted to X on July 12, Storm…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:37
Report: Bitcoin takes advantage of the recovery of risk assets and ends range fluctuations
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Tickmill analyst Patrick Munnelly said in a report that Bitcoin broke through $120,000 for the first time, and its upward momentum
PANews
2025/07/14 17:30
The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the CPC Central Committee issued an opinion on strengthening trial work in the new era. The opinion mentioned that
PANews
2025/07/14 17:29
Lloyds Bank, Aberdeen Investments partner with crypto exchange Archax to allow digital assets as collateral for FX contracts
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and fund management company Aberdeen Investments have reached a cooperation with the crypto exchange Archax to allow
PANews
2025/07/14 17:24
@qwatio once again opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, having previously accumulated losses of $25.8 million
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale @qwatio returned again and opened a BTC short position with a 40x leverage. Previously, he had accumulated
PANews
2025/07/14 17:18
Wintermute suspected as a market maker for Pump.fun’s PUMP token
Wintermute may be one of the market makers behind Pump.fun’s PUMP token, with on-chain data showing test transfers ahead of its expected launch on open markets. Wintermute, one of the most active market makers in the crypto space, appears to…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:15
U.K-listed Vaultz Capital raises $1.34m of capital to buy more Bitcoin
The publicly-listed Vaultz Capital has completed a fundraising worth £1 million in ordinary shares. The company will use it to buy more Bitcoin for its reserves. In a recent press release, the digital asset operating company has announced that it…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:14
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operation company listed in the UK, announced that it has successfully raised 1 million
PANews
2025/07/14 17:12
Tao Alpha, a British listed company, purchased 28.56 BTC for the first time
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Tao Alpha (soon to be renamed Satsuma Technology), a British listed company, announced its first purchase of 28.56 BTC.
PANews
2025/07/14 17:11
