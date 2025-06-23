2025-07-16 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421
Humans.ai
HEART$0,006863+1,87%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00218783+5,15%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 00:03
India wants 30% of your crypto gains, but that’s not the worst part

India wants 30% of your crypto gains, but that’s not the worst part

A 30% tax on crypto profits in India is only part of the story. Traders face even bigger hurdles under the current tax regime.
Notcoin
NOT$0,002181+5,92%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02349-6,30%
Particl
PART$0,1741-0,51%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 23:57
New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the former Chorus One executive team established a new crypto venture capital fund Frachtis , focusing on the intersection
FUND
FUND$0,02801+5,69%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 23:57
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0,22903+2,80%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 23:52
Well-known whale "ETH 50x Guy" closed his long position and turned short, betting on the decline of Bitcoin after earning millions of dollars

Well-known whale "ETH 50x Guy" closed his long position and turned short, betting on the decline of Bitcoin after earning millions of dollars

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens , the well-known whale " ETH 50x Guy " (@qwatio) has closed his long ETH position with 25x leverage ,
WELL3
WELL$0,000268-4,72%
Ethereum
ETH$3 117,5+5,10%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 23:46
Source: (Iran) The decision to strike US facilities in the Middle East has been made, but the precise targets are still under negotiation

Source: (Iran) The decision to strike US facilities in the Middle East has been made, but the precise targets are still under negotiation

PANews reported on June 23 that senior Iranian political sources said that the decision to attack US facilities in the Middle East has been made, but senior officials and commanders
Share
PANews2025/06/23 23:37
Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025?

Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025?

Is Trump Truth Social the biggest threat to crypto and wider global peace? Former President Trump is again inserting himself into the heart of Middle East instability. Over the weekend, he publicly entertained the idea of toppling Iran’s leadership in a Truth Social post that has ramifications far beyond the U.S. And even as the.. The post Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Humans.ai
HEART$0,006863+1,87%
U Coin
U$0,01255-0,39%
Ideaology
IDEA$0,0000809-2,53%
Farcana
FAR$0,000181-9,50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,403+2,45%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/23 23:36
Circle's gains expanded to more than 24%, and its share price approached the $300 mark

Circle's gains expanded to more than 24%, and its share price approached the $300 mark

PANews reported on June 23 that U.S. stock market trends showed that Circle's (CRCL.N) share price rose by more than 24% and approached the $300 mark.
Moonveil
MORE$0,03346+14,86%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02349-6,30%
U Coin
U$0,01255-0,39%
Oasis
ROSE$0,028+3,39%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on June 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $360 million, of which $169 million
Share
PANews2025/06/23 23:30
Iran may attack US military facilities within hours

Iran may attack US military facilities within hours

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Iranian media: Senior Iranian political sources said that Iran is likely to attack US military facilities in the next few hours.
Share
PANews2025/06/23 23:29

Trending News

More

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain