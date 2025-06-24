MEXC Exchange
On-chain commodity derivatives exchange Sphinx completes $2 million pre-seed round of financing
PANews reported on June 24 that according to official news, Sphinx, an institutional-level on-chain commodity derivatives exchange, announced the completion of a US$2 million Pre-seed round of financing, led by
SEED
$0.001471
-6.54%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:01
E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?
Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, "Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?" Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
PEOPLE
$0.0216
+6.29%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:00
Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust Registered in Delaware
PANews reported on June 24 that according to market news, Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust was registered in Delaware.
SPACE
$0.2044
-1.73%
SXT
$0.0946
+7.62%
TRUST
$0.0007119
+6.33%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:54
Iranian official: Trump's ceasefire announcement is a "trick to provoke Iran"
PANews reported on June 24 that according to a report by Cailian Press citing CCTV news, the reporter learned that on the 24th local time, an adviser to Iranian Parliament
TRUMP
$9.393
+2.34%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:49
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, liquidated its BTC short position in the early morning and lost $2.869 million. It then opened a long position and made a floating profit of $2.437 million.
PANews reported on June 24 that BTC fell to a low of $99,613 and has now rebounded to $105,316. When the whale AguilaTrades rebounded rapidly at 1:30 a.m., he liquidated
BTC
$117,621.05
+0.35%
NOW
$0.01179
-17.95%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:42
The Fed has removed the “reputational risk” from bank reviews, which may help banks serve the crypto industry
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the Federal Reserve announced that it would remove "reputational risk" from bank review standards and instead use more specific financial
MORE
$0.03346
+14.86%
BANK
$0.06029
+13.88%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:34
Trump media says $400 million stock buyback plan will not affect his Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, Trump Media & Technology Group (stock code DJT) announced plans to repurchase $400 million worth of shares. The company said
NOT
$0.00218
+5.87%
TRUMP
$9.393
+2.34%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:25
Fiserv announces plans to launch stablecoin in partnership with Circle, PayPal
PANews June 24 news, according to Reuters, financial technology company Fiserv (FI.N) announced on Monday that it plans to launch the stablecoin FIUSD by the end of the year and
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000008398
+42.36%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:16
The Blockchain Group, a listed company, increased its holdings of 75 Bitcoins for approximately 6.9 million euros
PANews reported on June 24 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group confirmed that the "ATM-style" capital increase plan with TOBAM announced on June
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:12
Iran confirms agreement to US-proposed ceasefire with Israel
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Reuters, a senior Iranian official confirmed that Tehran has agreed to the ceasefire agreement with Israel proposed by the United States and
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:03
