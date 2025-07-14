2025-07-16 Wednesday

Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $628 million in BTC, and Strategy resumed buying

PANews reported on July 14 that according to SoSoValue data, as of July 14, 2025 Eastern Time, the total weekly net inflow of Bitcoin allocation by global listed companies (excluding
PANews2025/07/14 20:18
White House National Economic Council Director: Federal Reserve should remain independent

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, said that the Federal Reserve should remain independent.
PANews2025/07/14 20:17
Missed BTC’s rocket? XYZVerse is emerging as a potential 10,000% play in 2025

XYZVerse is now catching fire, an emerging token fusing sports and crypto that’s aiming for 1000x returns before 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/14 20:15
Yunfeng Financial: Strategically deploying cutting-edge fields such as Web3.0, RWA, and digital currency

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Glodon News, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) issued an announcement that, based on its existing insurance and financial technology businesses, it will strategically deploy
PANews2025/07/14 20:11
Genius Group, a listed company, increased its holdings of 32 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 180 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it has purchased another 32 bitcoins and currently holds
PANews2025/07/14 20:05
What you need to know about Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash trial

Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm’s trial could set a precedent for how much responsibility developers bear for decentralized tools used illegally.
PANews2025/07/14 20:05
Strategy spent about $472.5 million last week to increase its holdings of 4,225 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent about $472.5 million to purchase 4,225 bitcoins at a price of $111,827 per bitcoin between July
PANews2025/07/14 20:01
Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, has applied to raise $900 million in 25 months, including to accumulate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Matador Technologies Inc., a Canadian listed company, has submitted a preliminary simplified prospectus to the securities regulatory commissions of
PANews2025/07/14 19:39
Sonnet, a listed company, plans to change its name to Hyperliquid Strategies through a merger transaction, and is expected to hold 12.6 million HYPE and $300 million in cash

PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, on July 15, Nasdaq-listed biotech company Sonnet BioTherapeutics agreed to merge with Rorschach I LLC, changing its name to Hyperliquid
PANews2025/07/14 19:30
US judge dismisses NFT lawsuit against Dolce & Gabbana's US subsidiary

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Decrypt, U.S. federal judge Naomi Reice Buchwald dismissed a class action lawsuit against Dolce & Gabbana's U.S. subsidiary (D&G USA). The lawsuit
PANews2025/07/14 19:17

