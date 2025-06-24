2025-07-16 Wednesday

100M airdrop campaign live: Why BlockDAG leads the crypto market

BlockDAG’s 100m token airdrop goes beyond hype. With real tools, testnet activity, and community mining live, here’s why BDAG stands out in today’s crowded crypto market. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/25 01:00
Sonic’s rebound lacks volume; bearish structure not yet broken

Sonic has bounced hard from fresh yearly lows, but bearish market structure remains intact. For a true reversal, price must hold above $0.24 and reclaim $0.40 with volume-backed strength. Sonic (SONIC) recently dropped to a new yearly low near $0.24…
Crypto.news2025/06/25 00:55
DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

When DIA and Arbitrum slashed oracle costs, dApps surged. Now, that experiment scales. Avalanche, Somnia, and others join a program turning data feeds from a cost center into a growth catalyst. According to a June 24 press release shared with…
Crypto.news2025/06/25 00:49
BlackRock withdraws more than 11,000 ETH and 12 BTC from Coinbase

PANews reported on June 25 that on-chain data showed that BlackRock withdrew 6,961 ETH (about $16.92 million), 4,224 ETH (about $10.28 million) and 12.675 BTC (about $1.34 million) from Coinbase
PANews2025/06/25 00:02
Powell: Fed does not have or seek legal authority to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the Federal Reserve does not have or seek to purchase Bitcoin.
PANews2025/06/24 23:59
Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration functions for ChatGPT.
PANews2025/06/24 23:53
US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

PANews reported on June 24 that documents showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced the postponement of the approval decision on the 21Shares spot Polkadot
PANews2025/06/24 23:52
Coinbase rose more than 9%, while Circle fell more than 6%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Decrypt, USDC issuer Circle's stock price fell 6% after Compass Point gave it a neutral rating and a target price of $205.
PANews2025/06/24 23:49
Grayscale updates Solana spot ETF S-1 filing, discloses 2.5% management fee

PANews reported on June 24 that SEC documents showed that Grayscale recently submitted the latest version of the S-1/A application document for the spot Solana ETF (Grayscale Solana Trust, SOL),
PANews2025/06/24 23:43
Flashnet and Brale to Collaborate with Magic Eden to Launch USDB, a Native USD-Backed Stablecoin on the Bitcoin Network

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Decrypt , Flashnet and Brale will launch USDB, a native stablecoin backed by the US dollar, on the Bitcoin network this summer.
PANews2025/06/24 23:41

