MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
100M airdrop campaign live: Why BlockDAG leads the crypto market
BlockDAG’s 100m token airdrop goes beyond hype. With real tools, testnet activity, and community mining live, here’s why BDAG stands out in today’s crowded crypto market. #partnercontent
HERE
$0.000669
--%
HYPE
$47.38
-0.69%
WHY
$0.0000000306
+5.44%
TOKEN
$0.01636
+7.06%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:00
Sonic’s rebound lacks volume; bearish structure not yet broken
Sonic has bounced hard from fresh yearly lows, but bearish market structure remains intact. For a true reversal, price must hold above $0.24 and reclaim $0.40 with volume-backed strength. Sonic (SONIC) recently dropped to a new yearly low near $0.24…
NOT
$0.002184
+6.01%
SONIC
$0.22888
+2.83%
HARD
$0.0072
+2.65%
NEAR
$2.632
+4.19%
HOLD
$0.00006789
-3.19%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 00:55
DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains
When DIA and Arbitrum slashed oracle costs, dApps surged. Now, that experiment scales. Avalanche, Somnia, and others join a program turning data feeds from a cost center into a growth catalyst. According to a June 24 press release shared with…
NOW
$0.01173
-18.25%
FREE
$0.00007868
-3.47%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000008398
+42.36%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 00:49
BlackRock withdraws more than 11,000 ETH and 12 BTC from Coinbase
PANews reported on June 25 that on-chain data showed that BlackRock withdrew 6,961 ETH (about $16.92 million), 4,224 ETH (about $10.28 million) and 12.675 BTC (about $1.34 million) from Coinbase
BTC
$117,602.67
+0.53%
MORE
$0.03336
+14.63%
ETH
$3,116.72
+5.40%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 00:02
Powell: Fed does not have or seek legal authority to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the Federal Reserve does not have or seek to purchase Bitcoin.
NOT
$0.002184
+6.01%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 23:59
Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration functions for ChatGPT.
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 23:53
US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF
PANews reported on June 24 that documents showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced the postponement of the approval decision on the 21Shares spot Polkadot
SPOT
$0.000000000000000301
-68.71%
U
$0.01253
--%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 23:52
Coinbase rose more than 9%, while Circle fell more than 6%
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Decrypt, USDC issuer Circle's stock price fell 6% after Compass Point gave it a neutral rating and a target price of $205.
MORE
$0.03336
+14.63%
ROSE
$0.028
+3.51%
USDC
$1
+0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 23:49
Grayscale updates Solana spot ETF S-1 filing, discloses 2.5% management fee
PANews reported on June 24 that SEC documents showed that Grayscale recently submitted the latest version of the S-1/A application document for the spot Solana ETF (Grayscale Solana Trust, SOL),
SOL
$162.72
+1.97%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000301
-68.71%
TRUST
$0.0007107
+5.88%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 23:43
Flashnet and Brale to Collaborate with Magic Eden to Launch USDB, a Native USD-Backed Stablecoin on the Bitcoin Network
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Decrypt , Flashnet and Brale will launch USDB, a native stablecoin backed by the US dollar, on the Bitcoin network this summer.
MAGIC
$0.17193
+0.02%
EDEN
$0.031659
+8.95%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000008398
+42.36%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 23:41
Trending News
More
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign
Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain