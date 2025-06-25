2025-07-16 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Humanity Protocol is now open for airdrops

Humanity Protocol is now open for airdrops

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official X account of Humanity Protocol , $H tokens are now listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, and users can now go to
Nowchain
NOW$0.01179-17.78%
Humanity
H$0.04982+0.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 17:17
Cardano whales buy the dip as doubts among retail investors persist

Cardano whales buy the dip as doubts among retail investors persist

Cardano (ADA) takes a modest dip of under 1% at press time on Wednesday, losing steam after a Doji candle formed in the previous session.
Cardano
ADA$0.7386+2.15%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/25 17:08
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$18.0132 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$18.0132 million

PANews reported on June 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.6407+1.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 17:03
IMF Deputy Managing Director Li Bo talks about stablecoins: The core challenge lies in how to implement effective supervision, and more consensus needs to be reached globally

IMF Deputy Managing Director Li Bo talks about stablecoins: The core challenge lies in how to implement effective supervision, and more consensus needs to be reached globally

PANews reported on June 25 that Li Bo, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said at the 2025 Summer Davos Forum that the development of stablecoins presents
Core DAO
CORE$0.5443+3.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03348+14.85%
FUND
FUND$0.02801+5.69%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 17:01
The new reality after the halving narrative is disillusioned: Bitcoin slow bull, MEME Shura field, technology death valley, hot spot blitzkrieg

The new reality after the halving narrative is disillusioned: Bitcoin slow bull, MEME Shura field, technology death valley, hot spot blitzkrieg

I just finished chatting with a few big guys in the industry, and everyone was discussing the same thing... The "four-year cycle" theory is completely outdated! If you are still
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000301-68.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001873+7.70%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0010132+5.76%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004633-7.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 17:00
Publicly listed company Done.ai plans to invest approximately $1.98 million in Bitcoin to explore blockchain

Publicly listed company Done.ai plans to invest approximately $1.98 million in Bitcoin to explore blockchain

PANews reported on June 25 that the listed company Done.ai Group AB plans to invest approximately $1.98 million (20 million Norwegian kroner) to purchase Bitcoin to evaluate blockchain infrastructure as
Newton
AB$0.008689-0.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1516+2.91%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 16:51
Genesis accuses parent company DCG executives of ignoring risk warnings and mismanaging finances as Genesis was heading for collapse

Genesis accuses parent company DCG executives of ignoring risk warnings and mismanaging finances as Genesis was heading for collapse

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, according to a newly unsealed lawsuit, the bankrupt crypto lending company Genesis accused executives of its parent company Digital Currency Group
Share
PANews2025/06/25 16:35
KOL revealed that the underlying technology of Guotai Junan International and Futu entering the cryptocurrency circle is Hashkey, and HSK rose 37.1%

KOL revealed that the underlying technology of Guotai Junan International and Futu entering the cryptocurrency circle is Hashkey, and HSK rose 37.1%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to crypto KOL AB Kuai.Dong (@_FORAB), Guotai Junan International and Futu’s plan to enter the cryptocurrency circle still adopts the broker intermediary model,
Newton
AB$0.008689-0.35%
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.6055-0.86%
Oasis
ROSE$0.028+3.47%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 16:24
Tether becomes Juventus' second-largest shareholder and wants a seat on the club's board of directors

Tether becomes Juventus' second-largest shareholder and wants a seat on the club's board of directors

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg data, Tether is currently the second largest shareholder of Italian football club Juventus and hopes to obtain a seat on the
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.007534-0.34%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000229-10.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 16:16
Deribit: $17 billion in crypto options will expire this Friday

Deribit: $17 billion in crypto options will expire this Friday

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news from Deribit, more than $17 billion worth of crypto options will expire on its platform this Friday, which is one
Moonveil
MORE$0.03348+14.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 16:08

Trending News

More

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain