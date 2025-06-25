MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Humanity Protocol is now open for airdrops
PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official X account of Humanity Protocol , $H tokens are now listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, and users can now go to
NOW
$0.01179
-17.78%
H
$0.04982
+0.85%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 17:17
Cardano whales buy the dip as doubts among retail investors persist
Cardano (ADA) takes a modest dip of under 1% at press time on Wednesday, losing steam after a Doji candle formed in the previous session.
ADA
$0.7386
+2.15%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/25 17:08
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$18.0132 million
PANews reported on June 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.6407
+1.36%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 17:03
IMF Deputy Managing Director Li Bo talks about stablecoins: The core challenge lies in how to implement effective supervision, and more consensus needs to be reached globally
PANews reported on June 25 that Li Bo, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said at the 2025 Summer Davos Forum that the development of stablecoins presents
CORE
$0.5443
+3.08%
MORE
$0.03348
+14.85%
FUND
$0.02801
+5.69%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 17:01
The new reality after the halving narrative is disillusioned: Bitcoin slow bull, MEME Shura field, technology death valley, hot spot blitzkrieg
I just finished chatting with a few big guys in the industry, and everyone was discussing the same thing... The "four-year cycle" theory is completely outdated! If you are still
SPOT
$0.000000000000000301
-68.71%
MEME
$0.001873
+7.70%
HOT
$0.0010132
+5.76%
BULL
$0.004633
-7.02%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 17:00
Publicly listed company Done.ai plans to invest approximately $1.98 million in Bitcoin to explore blockchain
PANews reported on June 25 that the listed company Done.ai Group AB plans to invest approximately $1.98 million (20 million Norwegian kroner) to purchase Bitcoin to evaluate blockchain infrastructure as
AB
$0.008689
-0.35%
AI
$0.1516
+2.91%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 16:51
Genesis accuses parent company DCG executives of ignoring risk warnings and mismanaging finances as Genesis was heading for collapse
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, according to a newly unsealed lawsuit, the bankrupt crypto lending company Genesis accused executives of its parent company Digital Currency Group
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 16:35
KOL revealed that the underlying technology of Guotai Junan International and Futu entering the cryptocurrency circle is Hashkey, and HSK rose 37.1%
PANews reported on June 25 that according to crypto KOL AB Kuai.Dong (@_FORAB), Guotai Junan International and Futu’s plan to enter the cryptocurrency circle still adopts the broker intermediary model,
AB
$0.008689
-0.35%
HSK
$0.6055
-0.86%
ROSE
$0.028
+3.47%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 16:24
Tether becomes Juventus' second-largest shareholder and wants a seat on the club's board of directors
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg data, Tether is currently the second largest shareholder of Italian football club Juventus and hopes to obtain a seat on the
CLUB
$0.007534
-0.34%
SECOND
$0.0000229
-10.19%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 16:16
Deribit: $17 billion in crypto options will expire this Friday
PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news from Deribit, more than $17 billion worth of crypto options will expire on its platform this Friday, which is one
MORE
$0.03348
+14.85%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 16:08
Trending News
More
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign
Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain