BitMine Immersion’s $500m ETH pivot shakes up crypto treasuries

BitMine Immersion's $500m ETH pivot shakes up crypto treasuries

Just months ago, BitMine was another mining operation chasing cheap electricity to dig up Bitcoin. Now, it’s sitting on one of the largest corporate Ethereum treasuries outside of the Ethereum Foundation itself. The speed of this pivot has left industry…
Crypto.news 2025/07/15 02:38
US Crypto Week kicks off with &#039;Dictator&#039; stablecoin amendment on the table

US Crypto Week kicks off with &#039;Dictator&#039; stablecoin amendment on the table

The House of Representatives is set to vote on three crypto-related pieces of legislation before Congress goes on recess.
PANews 2025/07/15 02:08
Kazakhstan to invest part of its treasury into crypto assets

Kazakhstan to invest part of its treasury into crypto assets

Kazakhstan is taking new steps toward increasing its exposure to crypto.
Crypto.news 2025/07/15 00:51
Grayscale Submits Confidential IPO Filing to SEC as Bitcoin Tops $120K

Grayscale Submits Confidential IPO Filing to SEC as Bitcoin Tops $120K

Grayscale, a leading crypto-focused asset manager, has confidentially submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Reuters reported on Monday. The firm has potential plans for a public listing, as the asset manager positions itself to capitalize on renewed investor optimism and regulatory momentum in the United States. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Grayscale files confidentially for US IPO with SEC. pic.twitter.com/jz23aPeSjL — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 14, 2025 This development comes as Bitcoin has surged past the $120,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by institutional interest and growing integration of digital assets into mainstream finance. Grayscale hasn’t said what’s in its SEC filing, but the quiet move indicates hope that clearer rules will make it easier for crypto companies to list on the stock market. Washington’s Crypto Week Drives Market Optimism Grayscale’s submission also coincides with the start of “Crypto Week” in Washington, D.C., where lawmakers are expected to debate three key pieces of legislation to establish a more transparent regulatory framework for the digital asset industry. The bills, viewed by analysts as potential catalysts for mainstream adoption, could pave the way for greater integration of crypto into the traditional financial system. Trump’s Return Spurs Institutional Adoption The crypto sector has experienced renewed momentum following President Donald Trump’s re-election. Trump has pledged to establish the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the world.” Under his administration, SEC Chair Paul Atkins has taken steps to provide increased regulatory clarity—a sharp departure from previous leadership. This policy shift has encouraged more firms to add Bitcoin to their corporate treasuries, reinforcing the asset’s role as both a store of value and a strategic financial instrument. According to Reuters, a growing number of U.S.-based companies are aligning their balance sheets with crypto, showing that Bitcoin is increasingly being treated as a core asset rather than a speculative bet. SEC Freezes Grayscale Digital Fund ETF Conversion Earlier this month, the U.S. SEC abruptly froze the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund’s conversion into an exchange-traded fund, halting its launch just a day after the green light was given. ⏳ SEC freezes the Grayscale Digital Fund ETF conversion just one day after approval, putting the fund’s launch on hold pending further review. #SEC #Grayscale https://t.co/scw62SvQEk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 3, 2025 On July 1, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets approved the NYSE Arca’s proposal to list and trade shares of the Grayscale fund under an amended rule. The approval came with accelerated status, indicating initial confidence in the product’s readiness for market. However, within 24 hours, the Commission exercised its right to review the decision, automatically staying the approval under Rule 431 of the SEC’s Rules of Practice.
CryptoNews 2025/07/15 00:29
pump.fun: PUMP tokens will be launched in 1 hour, and trading and transfer functions will be enabled at that time

pump.fun: PUMP tokens will be launched in 1 hour, and trading and transfer functions will be enabled at that time

PANews reported on July 15 that pump.fun said on the X platform that the PUMP token will be officially launched in 1 hour (01:00 am Beijing time). All participants in
PANews 2025/07/15 00:05
The pump.fun project transferred 13.75 billion PUMPs to Wintermute 10 minutes ago

The pump.fun project transferred 13.75 billion PUMPs to Wintermute 10 minutes ago

PANews reported on July 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, 10 minutes ago, the pump.fun project transferred 13.75 billion PUMPs to Wintermute, which is worth $55 million at the
PANews 2025/07/14 23:58
EU prepares to impose retaliatory tariffs on 72 billion euros of U.S. goods

EU prepares to impose retaliatory tariffs on 72 billion euros of U.S. goods

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, the European Commission's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Šefčović, said on the 14th that if the US-EU trade negotiations fail,
PANews 2025/07/14 23:48
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, currently has a floating profit of $33.93 million on its 20x BTC long position

AguilaTrades, a giant whale, currently has a floating profit of $33.93 million on its 20x BTC long position

PANews reported on July 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale AguilaTrades currently has a floating profit of $33.93 million on its 20x BTC long position, making up
PANews 2025/07/14 23:45
SOL coin news: Solana gets boost with DeFi Development new strategy

SOL coin news: Solana gets boost with DeFi Development new strategy

DeFi Development Corp. has introduced a new metric to track his Solana holdings.
Crypto.news 2025/07/14 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 734 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 734 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on July 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $734 million, of which $567 million
PANews 2025/07/14 23:30

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules