2025-07-16 Wednesday

The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy

The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with international partners, has started drafting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Strategy for Ukraine until 2030. In this regard, the ministry has initiated an online survey that will be open until 10 July. “We want to collect feedback and opinions from Ukrainians on what challenges they face […] Сообщение The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/06/26 16:55
The multichain future of global finance is inevitable | Opinion

The multichain future of global finance is inevitable | Opinion

Multichain finance does not mean siloed liquidity. It means modular liquidity, composable logic, and user choice.
Crypto.news2025/06/26 16:47
Crypto scam victim sues Citibank over $20m lost in romance scam

Crypto scam victim sues Citibank over $20m lost in romance scam

A lawsuit filed in New York has accused Citibank of negligence after one of the bank’s customers lost $20 million to a crypto romance scam. Plaintiff Michael Zidell, who filed the complaint on June 24, is seeking compensatory damages and…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 16:46
SynFutures, the leading derivatives platform of Base Ecosystem, launches gold and crude oil perpetual contracts

SynFutures, the leading derivatives platform of Base Ecosystem, launches gold and crude oil perpetual contracts

PANews reported on June 26 that the decentralized derivatives exchange SynFutures officially launched perpetual contracts for gold (XAU/USDC) and crude oil (WTI/USDC) today, supporting up to 10x leverage, and officially
PANews2025/06/26 16:45
Metaplanet pumps up Bitcoin holdings with additional 1,234 BTC

Metaplanet pumps up Bitcoin holdings with additional 1,234 BTC

Tokyo-based Metaplanet Inc. is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy, adding another major chunk to its fast-growing treasury. According to an official disclosure on June 26, Metaplanet has purchased an additional 1,234 BTC (BTC). The latest purchase was valued at…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 16:40
A whale increased its BTC and ETH short positions to $213 million, with a BTC liquidation price of $110,120

A whale increased its BTC and ETH short positions to $213 million, with a BTC liquidation price of $110,120

PANews reported on June 26 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "Insider Brother" has just recharged 4.5 million USDC to Hyperliquid and increased the cumulative short positions of BTC and ETH
PANews2025/06/26 16:33
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$19.0813 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$19.0813 million

PANews reported on June 26 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/06/26 16:29
Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

Author: Dio Casares Compiled by: TechFlow Over a period of nearly five years, Strategy spent $40.8 billion, equivalent to the GDP of Iceland, to acquire more than 580,000 bitcoins. This
PANews2025/06/26 16:00
Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Token Terminal monitoring, in the past 365 days, companies and DAOs in the Ethereum ecosystem have generated a total of about US$7.3
PANews2025/06/26 15:58
The Korean won stablecoin competition has started in full swing: banking alliances, technology giants, and Web3 companies have all entered the market. Who will take the lead?

The Korean won stablecoin competition has started in full swing: banking alliances, technology giants, and Web3 companies have all entered the market. Who will take the lead?

Author: Zen, PANews Before his official inauguration, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung clearly proposed in his campaign manifesto to support innovative measures of "local currency-pegged stablecoins" to curb wealth outflows
PANews2025/06/26 15:58

